“Looks like she intentionally hurt Sophie Cunningham”: Fans berate Sun’s $78,831 guard after collision with Fever vet leads to concerning knee injury

Sophie Cunningham suffered an apparent knee injury in the Indiana Fever's game against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday after colliding with Bria Hartley. The contact occurred under the basket when Hartley went down in the paint and hit Cunningham's knee.The Fever are already reeling from multiple injuries, with star guard Caitlin Clark sidelined indefinitely with a groin issue and Aari McDonald and Syd Colson both ruled out for the season earlier this month.Fever fans voiced frustration with Hartley, who is on a one-year, $78,831 contract with the Sun."I want to see the camera angle from the backboard.... that looks like she intentionally hurt Sophie Cunningham," one fan said."She intentionally went for her leg while going down, she could have easily avoided soph," another commented."Hartley is a dirty a** player every game something happens with her," another said.Here are more reactions:Rob B @ForzaJuve2100LINKHartley is a menacephillip yoo @phillip_yooLINKHartley is a POS...@wnba are POS for letting her do her dirty sh!t.SleeplessInYVR @SleeplessIn_YVRLINKBria Hartley is a menace...the @WNBA literally does nothing about this.Sophie Cunningham praises Kelsey Mitchell for willing Fever to win vs SunEven after going down, Cunningham continued supporting her teammates as the Fever stormed back from a 21-point deficit to force overtime and secure a 99-93 win.Kelsey Mitchell carried the short-handed Fever with a 38-point explosion, knocking down five 3-pointers and dishing six assists to power the comeback.As Indiana battled Connecticut in overtime, Cunningham jumped on X to send a message of support."KELSEY FREAKIN MITCHELL," Cunningham tweeted.Mitchell, who had only four points in the first half, erupted for 34 in the second half and overtime to match her career high of 38. She scored 10 points in the extra period to put the Fever in control.The Fever improved to 19-16 with the victory. The win over the last-place Sun marked a bounce-back for Indiana after dropping four of its previous five, including a 35-point rout to the Phoenix Mercury, their worst defeat of the season.The Fever's next two games are against the league-best Minnesota Lynx on Sunday and Friday.