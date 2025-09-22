  • home icon
  WNBA
  A'ja Wilson
  "Making Angel Reese look good lol": WNBA fans brutally troll 'trash MVP' A'ja Wilson for huge blunder in Game 1 loss against Fever

"Making Angel Reese look good lol": WNBA fans brutally troll 'trash MVP' A'ja Wilson for huge blunder in Game 1 loss against Fever

By Atishay Jain
Modified Sep 22, 2025 11:46 GMT
&quot;Making Angel Reese look good lol&quot;: WNBA fans brutally troll
"Making Angel Reese look good lol": WNBA fans brutally troll 'trash MVP' A'ja Wilson for huge blunder in Game 1 loss against Fever.

Game 1 between the Las Vegas Aces and Indiana Fever was supposed to be a celebration of A'ja Wilson's record fourth MVP achievement. Instead, it turned into a humiliation for the Aces on their home floor, with Wilson drawing comparisons to Angel Reese after bricking a point-blank layup.

The Aces suffered an 89-73 loss and the four-time MVP's horrendous performance was one of the main reasons behind the defeat. The two-time WNBA champion couldn’t buy a basket and endured one of the worst games of her playoff career. Wilson, who is usually dominant under the rim, even failed to convert wide-open layups from point-blank range.

also-read-trending Trending

Social media was abuzz after a clip of the Aces superstar badly missing the layup went viral. WNBA fans dropped candid reactions, with many name-dropping Angel Reese, who often draws criticism for missing easy shots.

"That was an Angel Reese like lay," a fan said.
Another said:

A fan commented:

Commented another:

"shes making angel reese look good lol wth ahhaha," a fan wrote.
Another wrote:

Recapping A'ja Wilson's rough outing in Game 1

Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White designed a spectacular defensive scheme to stop A'ja Wilson from exploding. The Fever succeeded as Aliyah Boston, Lexie Hull and others used their physicality to trap the two-time Finals MVP, completely throwing her off her game.

Aces coach Becky Hammon, however, remained unfazed after Wilson’s "stinker" in Game 1. Instead, she fired a searing warning to the Fever with a bold statement following the loss.

"I think she (Wilson) just missed, honestly," Hammon said. She had a lot of great looks... I'll tell you this, she doesn't normally play two stinkers in a row."

After a flop show in Game 1, Wilson will be desperate to right the wrongs and, most importantly, put her team in a better position to succeed and win. Game 2 is scheduled for Tuesday in Las Vegas, and one can expect Wilson to come out firing on all cylinders from the onset.

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Edited by Atishay Jain
