"Making Angel Reese look good lol": WNBA fans brutally troll 'trash MVP' A'ja Wilson for huge blunder in Game 1 loss against Fever

Game 1 between the Las Vegas Aces and Indiana Fever was supposed to be a celebration of A'ja Wilson's record fourth MVP achievement. Instead, it turned into a humiliation for the Aces on their home floor, with Wilson drawing comparisons to Angel Reese after bricking a point-blank layup.The Aces suffered an 89-73 loss and the four-time MVP's horrendous performance was one of the main reasons behind the defeat. The two-time WNBA champion couldn’t buy a basket and endured one of the worst games of her playoff career. Wilson, who is usually dominant under the rim, even failed to convert wide-open layups from point-blank range.Social media was abuzz after a clip of the Aces superstar badly missing the layup went viral. WNBA fans dropped candid reactions, with many name-dropping Angel Reese, who often draws criticism for missing easy shots.&quot;That was an Angel Reese like lay,&quot; a fan said.Jayeee @Ooh_Im_FanceyyLINKThat was an Angel Reese like lay 😭😭Another said:Arctic Thunder Gamer @benson99501LINKwell atleast she is gettin mebounds 0_oA fan commented:Thats Easy @rightNowYezzirLINKTrash mvpCommented another:CANELA @canelaisliveLINKAngel Wilson.&quot;shes making angel reese look good lol wth ahhaha,&quot; a fan wrote.Karen Mae Perez @ProBlade2020LINKshes making angel reese look good lol wth ahhahaAnother wrote:Mike Greenwald @mgreenwaLINKShe could hardly BUY a bucket.Recapping A'ja Wilson's rough outing in Game 1Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White designed a spectacular defensive scheme to stop A'ja Wilson from exploding. The Fever succeeded as Aliyah Boston, Lexie Hull and others used their physicality to trap the two-time Finals MVP, completely throwing her off her game.Aces coach Becky Hammon, however, remained unfazed after Wilson’s &quot;stinker&quot; in Game 1. Instead, she fired a searing warning to the Fever with a bold statement following the loss.&quot;I think she (Wilson) just missed, honestly,&quot; Hammon said. She had a lot of great looks... I'll tell you this, she doesn't normally play two stinkers in a row.&quot;Tony East @TonyREastLINK&quot;I think she just missed, honestly. She had a lot of great looks... I'll tell you this, she doesn't normally play two stinkers in a row,&quot; Hammon says of A'ja Wilson's night.After a flop show in Game 1, Wilson will be desperate to right the wrongs and, most importantly, put her team in a better position to succeed and win. Game 2 is scheduled for Tuesday in Las Vegas, and one can expect Wilson to come out firing on all cylinders from the onset.