"Michael Jordan should sue Angel Reese for defamation": OutKick founder Clay Travis fires at Sky star after falling prey to fake news

Amid her struggles, Angel Reese also has to deal with online bashing. With both Reese and the Chicago Sky struggling during this season, fake news is attracting the attention of some unlikely names.

Outkick founder Clay Travis found himself falling prey to the fake news on social media. Travis posted a picture of a post apparently made by "Full Court," featuring a statement by Reese that drew a comparison between her and Michael Jordan's game.

"I modeled my game after [Michael Jordan]," Angel Reese's statement read.

He shared the photo on his X/Twitter and took aim at the Chicago Sky star.

"Michael Jordan should sue Angel Reese for defamation," he wrote in the post.

There has been no report of Reese making any statement comparing her game to the Chicago Bulls legend. Notably, Reese has found her game more aligned with that of Jordan's teammate, Dennis Rodman. In her rookie season, Reese once showed up to the arena wearing a Dennis Rodman T-shirt.

This season has been tough for Reese, perhaps allowing the proliferation of fake news on social media. From her rookie season, Reese's numbers in the 2025 season have taken a big hit.

Compared to her 13.6 ppg last season, she is averaging 10.1 ppg this season. While she averaged 13.1 rebounds last season, it has dropped to 12.1 rpg now. Reese is also shooting less efficiently.

Angel Reese makes her feeling known amid sophomore season struggles

The sophomore season hasn't been what Angel Reese herself or her fans anticipated. The Sky star's numbers are lower than her rookie season, and after nearly a quarter of the season, Reese has started recognizing that her struggles are real.

The WNBA star expressed her feelings on social media, posting a series of pictures on her Instagram on Thursday featuring her and her Sky teammates.

The first picture shows her posing in her Beats headphones during practice. The subsequent images show Reese with her teammates in the locker room and several photos with life quotes that reveal her emotions during this struggle.

She finally penned her emotions in the caption.

"Every successful person you admire survived a season you didn’t see," Reese.

"Idols turn into rivals. Everything becomes about survival."

Despite her struggles, Angel Reese has received unwavering support from her teammates. Following the loss against the New York Liberty, Ariel Atkins defended Reese, calling out those speaking "cra*" against her and commending the 23-year-old star for showing up every day despite what she hears about herself.

