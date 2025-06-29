“Miss you already Millyyy”: Angel Reese and Bree Hall send love as Kamilla Cardoso shines in Brazil threads

Kamilla Cardoso has already kit up for Brazil at the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup. Before her first game against Argentina, Cardoso made a three-slide post on her social media, expressing her excitement.
She posted a picture of herself in the Brazil national team jersey, including the last slide featuring her posing with her teammates. Cardoso's sentiment in representing her country was very well visible in the caption.
In the caption of the post, she wrote in Portuguese that she missed wearing her national team jersey.
"Ah, como eu senti falta de vestir esse manto! 💚💛," she wrote.
Cardoso's post received love from the Chicago Sky social media team, her USC teammate Bree Hall and the Sky star Angel Reese.
"MYSHAYLAAAAAA," the Sky IG handle commented.
"my brazilian queen 😍🇧🇷," Hall wrote.
Cardoso's Sky teammates even admitted to missing her.
"But you look so pretty & happy 😍," Reese wrote in the comments.
"miss you already milllyyyyy," she wrote in another comment.
Cardoso and Team Brazil faced Argentina in the first game of the FIBA AmeriCup on Saturday. They registered a 21-point win in the opening game. The WNBA star registered eight points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in the game.
The FIBA AmeriCup is scheduled from 28th June to 6th July, which means that Kamilla Cardoso is set to miss at least a week of action in the Sky jersey. During this stretch, the Sky will play at least three games without one of their best players.
Kamilla Cardoso scored career-high before leaving for the AmeriCup
In her sophomore season, Kamilla Cardoso has shown glimpses of why she was one of the most hyped up players in the 2024 WNBA draft. Under head coach Tyler Marsh, Cardoso has more freedom to operate on the scoring end, and she has been simply outstanding.
Earlier this week, in a win against the LA Sparks, Cardoso registered her career-high 27 points in 30 minutes. She made 66.7% of her shots, including one of her three-point attempts. The Sky center also registered seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks in the game.
Compared to last season, Kamilla Cardoso has logged four fewer minutes this season, but she is averaging almost three more points. She has been attempting more shots this season and even converting at a higher percentage (56.1% this season, compared to 52.1% last season). The Sky star has already had two 20-point games and five games with 15 or more points.