“Miss you already Millyyy”: Angel Reese and Bree Hall send love as Kamilla Cardoso shines in Brazil threads

Kamilla Cardoso has already kit up for Brazil at the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup. Before her first game against Argentina, Cardoso made a three-slide post on her social media, expressing her excitement.

Ad

She posted a picture of herself in the Brazil national team jersey, including the last slide featuring her posing with her teammates. Cardoso's sentiment in representing her country was very well visible in the caption.

In the caption of the post, she wrote in Portuguese that she missed wearing her national team jersey.

"Ah, como eu senti falta de vestir esse manto! 💚💛," she wrote.

Ad

Trending

Cardoso's post received love from the Chicago Sky social media team, her USC teammate Bree Hall and the Sky star Angel Reese.

"MYSHAYLAAAAAA," the Sky IG handle commented.

"my brazilian queen 😍🇧🇷," Hall wrote.

Cardoso's Sky teammates even admitted to missing her.

"But you look so pretty & happy 😍," Reese wrote in the comments.

"miss you already milllyyyyy," she wrote in another comment.

Ad

Comments on the post

Cardoso and Team Brazil faced Argentina in the first game of the FIBA AmeriCup on Saturday. They registered a 21-point win in the opening game. The WNBA star registered eight points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in the game.

Ad

The FIBA AmeriCup is scheduled from 28th June to 6th July, which means that Kamilla Cardoso is set to miss at least a week of action in the Sky jersey. During this stretch, the Sky will play at least three games without one of their best players.

Kamilla Cardoso scored career-high before leaving for the AmeriCup

In her sophomore season, Kamilla Cardoso has shown glimpses of why she was one of the most hyped up players in the 2024 WNBA draft. Under head coach Tyler Marsh, Cardoso has more freedom to operate on the scoring end, and she has been simply outstanding.

Ad

Earlier this week, in a win against the LA Sparks, Cardoso registered her career-high 27 points in 30 minutes. She made 66.7% of her shots, including one of her three-point attempts. The Sky center also registered seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks in the game.

Compared to last season, Kamilla Cardoso has logged four fewer minutes this season, but she is averaging almost three more points. She has been attempting more shots this season and even converting at a higher percentage (56.1% this season, compared to 52.1% last season). The Sky star has already had two 20-point games and five games with 15 or more points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More