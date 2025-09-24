  • home icon
"Modeled by Alyssa Thomas clones?"- WNBA fans react hilariously to Caitlin Clark logo tee launch by Nike

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Sep 24, 2025 01:58 GMT
Connecticut Sun v Indiana Fever - Source: Getty
WNBA fans react hilariously to Caitlin Clark logo tee launch by Nike [Picture Credit: Getty]

WNBA fans reacted to the first pictures of Nike unveiling Caitlin Clark's logo T-shirts. Some pictures of the models posing in Clark's logo tees surfaced online. The models wore a blue T-shirt with the Indiana Fever star's merchandise logo printed in white and paired it with pairs of white shirts featuring blue stripes.

Some of the WNBA fans hilariously pointed out that one of the models in the pictures looked like Phoenix Mercury star Alyssa Thomas. Clark and Thomas are two of the best guards in the league, and there is also a wider perception among fans that both stars have an internal rivalry.

WNBA fans started dropping some hilarious comments, with one mistaking the model for the Mercury guard.

"I thought that was Alyssa Thomas lmao."
"They got the Tubi Alyssa Thomas modeling."
A fan hilariously said that the model was the Mercury star's clone.

"Modeled by Alyssa Thomas clones?."
"How did they get Alyssa Thomas to model this? (It’s a joke. I know that’s not her.)."
One of the fans commented that Thomas was wearing Nike gear because of Caitlin Clark's popularity.

"Cc got so much motion they got AT modeling her gear 😏."
A fan hilariously commented that Nike had convinced Alyssa Thomas to model for Clark's merchandise.

"They even got Alyssa Thomas modeling it 😂😂😂 Caitlin Clark is one of a kind ✨."
A fan poked fun at the model appearing sad in the picture.

"Those two don’t look very happy about wearing those shirts,,,, who picked these two out of the line up,?"
The latest collection from Caitlin Clark's Nike apparel is set to be released by Nike on October 1.

Sophie Cunningham hilariously reacts to Caitlin Clark's fine

After the Fever took down the favorite Atlanta Dream in the first round, Caitlin Clark carried the hype on social media. In a series of comments she posted on a picture of the Fever bench celebrating, she also shaded referees and said that the officials couldn't "stop the bench mob."

Clark, who is one of the richest WNBA players, if not the richest, later posted that she had been fined $200 for her comments. Sophie Cunningham didn't waste any time in hilariously trolling her teammate.

"that’s gonna really break the bank for her. starting a GoFundMe now!" Cunningham tweeted.

Clark, Cunningham and the Indiana Fever bench have been the biggest cheerleaders of their team in these playoffs. The hyped squad present on the sideline for the Fever team has been viral, and it certainly hasn't gone without punishment.

Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

