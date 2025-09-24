"Modeled by Alyssa Thomas clones?"- WNBA fans react hilariously to Caitlin Clark logo tee launch by Nike

WNBA fans reacted to the first pictures of Nike unveiling Caitlin Clark's logo T-shirts. Some pictures of the models posing in Clark's logo tees surfaced online. The models wore a blue T-shirt with the Indiana Fever star's merchandise logo printed in white and paired it with pairs of white shirts featuring blue stripes. Some of the WNBA fans hilariously pointed out that one of the models in the pictures looked like Phoenix Mercury star Alyssa Thomas. Clark and Thomas are two of the best guards in the league, and there is also a wider perception among fans that both stars have an internal rivalry. WNBA fans started dropping some hilarious comments, with one mistaking the model for the Mercury guard.&quot;I thought that was Alyssa Thomas lmao.&quot;CLARKGA @GAGASZN3LINK@caitlinclarksty I thought that was alyssa Thomas lmao&quot;They got the Tubi Alyssa Thomas modeling.&quot;Mason @MasonRealtor81LINK@caitlinclarksty They got the Tubi Alyssa Thomas modelingA fan hilariously said that the model was the Mercury star's clone.&quot;Modeled by Alyssa Thomas clones?.&quot;John Michaels @Pecker2002LINK@caitlinclarksty Modeled by Alyssa Thomas clones?&quot;How did they get Alyssa Thomas to model this? (It’s a joke. I know that’s not her.).&quot;smiley14 @smiley111411LINK@caitlinclarksty How did they get Alyssa Thomas to model this? (It’s a joke. I know that’s not her.)One of the fans commented that Thomas was wearing Nike gear because of Caitlin Clark's popularity.&quot;Cc got so much motion they got AT modeling her gear 😏.&quot;Redpillbeaner @RedPillBeanerLINK@Gameis_gameLFG Cc got so much motion they got AT modeling her gear 😏A fan hilariously commented that Nike had convinced Alyssa Thomas to model for Clark's merchandise. &quot;They even got Alyssa Thomas modeling it 😂😂😂 Caitlin Clark is one of a kind ✨.&quot;Yung DLo @DLoThaRealLINK@SoleRetriever @CaitlinClark22 @Nike @nikebasketball They even got Alyssa Thomas modeling it 😂😂😂 Caitlin Clark is one of a kind ✨A fan poked fun at the model appearing sad in the picture.&quot;Those two don’t look very happy about wearing those shirts,,,, who picked these two out of the line up,?&quot;Joe V @05BearsBluffLINK@caitlinclarksty Those two don’t look very happy about wearing those shirts,,,, who picked these two out of the line up,?,,,,,The latest collection from Caitlin Clark's Nike apparel is set to be released by Nike on October 1. Sophie Cunningham hilariously reacts to Caitlin Clark's fineAfter the Fever took down the favorite Atlanta Dream in the first round, Caitlin Clark carried the hype on social media. In a series of comments she posted on a picture of the Fever bench celebrating, she also shaded referees and said that the officials couldn't &quot;stop the bench mob.&quot;Clark, who is one of the richest WNBA players, if not the richest, later posted that she had been fined $200 for her comments. Sophie Cunningham didn't waste any time in hilariously trolling her teammate. &quot;that’s gonna really break the bank for her. starting a GoFundMe now!&quot; Cunningham tweeted.Clark, Cunningham and the Indiana Fever bench have been the biggest cheerleaders of their team in these playoffs. The hyped squad present on the sideline for the Fever team has been viral, and it certainly hasn't gone without punishment.