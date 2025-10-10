"My goatt, proud of you" - Aliyah Boston celebrates alongside Kelsey Mitchell as Fever’s lone representatives on All-WNBA Team 2025

Kelsey Mitchell made her first All-WNBA Team selection, and Aliyah Boston couldn't wait to congratulate her star veteran player. Mitchell, who had a career season with the Fever, made the selection for the All WNBA First Team.On Friday, Boston reposted the Indiana Fever's congratulatory post on her Instagram Story and hyped up her star teammate with a message.&quot;My goattt proud ❤️❤️ of you,&quot; Boston wrote in the caption of her story.[Credit: IG/@aliyah.boston]The Fever forward also reacted to her own selection to the All WNBA Second Team.&quot;Blessed 🙌🏽,&quot; she wrote in the caption, reposting the Fever's IG Post.[Credit: IG/@aliyah.boston]In her 8th season with the Indiana Fever, Mitchell played all 44 games, leading her team in points. She averaged 20.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game and shot 45.6% from the field, including 39.4% from the 3-point line.This was Kelsey Mitchell's selection for any All-WNBA team. Apart from Mitchell, A'ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier, Allisha Gray and Ayssa Thomas also made the selection in the All WNBA First team.Aliyah Boston also made the selection for the All WNBA Second Team. Kelsey Mitchell returned the hype with a special post dedicated to her teammate's achievement.&quot;the big baby. 🥳🤩,&quot; Mitchell wrote in the caption.[Credit: IG/@kelz_hoop]Boston also played all of the 44 games for the Fever. In 44 games, she averaged 15.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game. Among active Fever players, she led her team in rebounds and was second in points scored per game. Aliyah Boston also made the selection for the WNBA All-Defensive Second Team.Kelsey Mitchell and Fever team send heartwarming message to Aliyah Boston for All WNBA selectionKelsey Mitchell and the Indiana Fever team sent a congratulatory message to Aliyah Boston after her All WNBA Second Team selection. In a long video, Mitchell showed love to her young teammate with a personal message. &quot;My baby, my baby, my baby Aliyah Boston, I love you, I'm proud of you,&quot; Mitchell said. &quot;I got to witness firsthand, so I am privileged and I'm grateful to be able to see...if anybody deserve it, it's you boo. I'm proud of you.&quot;Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark also sent the congratulatory message, echoing Fever coach Stephanie White's sentiment about Boston.&quot;AB congratulations...you deserve this. I think coach said it best when she said you are the rock of this team. It's true. You show up every single day, you are the same person, you are consistent. Your work ethic is incredible,&quot; Clark said. Other Indian Fever players, Odyssy Sims, Sophie Cunningham and Chloe Bibby also sent personal messages. The Fever coaching staff also sent messages to the Fever forward.