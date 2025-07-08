"My gorgeous queen" - Angel Reese drops postgame selfies with mom & brother Mikael despite Sky's frustrating loss to Mystics

Angel Reese's family has been her biggest support while she treads the complexities and the hardships of a sports professional. From college to her being a pro, the Chicago Sky star's mother has been a constant support.
The Sky faced the Washington Mystics on Tuesday, but it was yet another frustrating road loss for Reese and Co. after a five-point loss to the Minnesota Lynx. However, Reese had her mother bring a smile to her face after the loss.
After the game, the WNBA star posted a series of pictures on her Instagram Story, featuring some happy moments between the mother-daughter duo. Reese's step-brother Mikael Hopkins was also in attendance.
In her first Instagram Story post, Angel Reese posted a snap of her mother posing for the picture in Chicago Sky gear. She wore the Sky hat and T-shirt and matched it with a wide-legged pair of denims.
"HOT MOM," she wrote in the caption.
In another Instagram Story, Reese posted a twinning picture with her mother. The Chi-Town Barbie showed love to her mother with an emotional caption.
"twin. my gorgeous QUEEN," Reese wrote in the caption followed by heart in the eyes emoji.
In another Story, Reese also posted a wholesome picture with her brother Mikael Hopkins, who was rocking Reese's Sky jersey.
"BabyGirl The [GOAT] LOVE YOU SLIM," wrote Hopkins, followed by a princess and a black heart emoji.
Angel Reese's mom also reciprocated her daughter's love with big motherly love. She reposted Reese's Instagram Story on X with a heartfelt message for her daughter.
"Always a W when I get to hug & love on my mine 🥰."
Angel Reese had an outburst in a loss to the Mystics
Angel Reese is a fierce competitor, and that intensity has sometimes shown in ways even she might not like. The Sky vs. Mystics game got very close in the last seconds, with both teams exchanging leads.
With the score tied at 77 with just over 31 seconds remaining on the clock, Shakira Austin missed both free throws. However, she gathered the rebound and scored in the paint to give the Mystics a 79-77 lead.
However, Reese was calling for a foul call on Austin, which the officials paid no heed to. After Chicago called the timeout, Reese was walking towards the bench when Sky's assistant coach tried to hand her the clipboard. Fuming with frustration, Reese slapped the board out of the coach's hands.
Reese tied the game with two free throws, but Austin again went to the free throw line and drained both shots, securing an 81-79 win. Angel Reese had a game-high 22 points in the tough loss, converting 55.6% of her field goal attempts. She also had 15 rebounds and 4 assists.