NBA star's wife shows love to Sabrina Ionescu's Paris getaway with husband Hroniss Grasu 

Sabrina Ionescu is living her best life, enjoying a trip to France just months after securing the 2024 WNBA championship with the New York Liberty. She shared a series of photos from this visit to Paris with her husband, Hroniss Grasu, receiving an outpouring of love from her fans on social media.

Julius Randle's wife Kendra Randle was one of many to express admiration for the couple. She showed her support by liking Ionescu’s Instagram post and leaving a couple of fire emojis in the comments section.

(Credit: Screenshot/Sabrina Ionescu/Instagram)

Randle spent five seasons with the New York Knicks, securing a four-year, $117.2 million contract during his time there.

Despite Randle’s trade to Minnesota, Kendra continues to react to Ionescu’s social media posts, especially given that Ionescu plays for the Knicks' WNBA counterpart, the New York Liberty.

Sabrina Ionescu reacted to Julius Randle’s farewell message

Julius Randle played a pivotal role in the Knicks' resurgence, earning him a special place in the hearts of New York sports fans. That admiration was evident in the reactions he received to his farewell Instagram post, where he expressed his gratitude to the city.

“NEW YORK! THANK YOU," Randle captioned his Instagram post.

Sabrina Ionescu was among the many fans to express her gratitude for Randle’s commendable five-year stint with the Knicks. The sharpshooting WNBA star did so by liking the post and leaving a heartfelt comment.

“Thank you,” Ionescu wrote.

(Credit: Screenshot/Julius Randle/Instagram)

Since being traded to Minnesota, Randle's stats have seen a slight decline. He's averaging 18.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 0.2 blocks per game, figures that don’t quite measure up to his numbers from his time with the New York side.

