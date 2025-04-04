"Never getting stranded on an island with you": NaLyssa Smith's brother fires playoff shot as Wings star reveals her survival essentials

NaLyssa Smith's brother might be her biggest fan, but when it comes to trusting her on a deserted island, he has his reservations. The Dallas Wings released a new video of their new forward player listing her top three in different categories, including favorite player and candies.

By the end of the video, Smith listed the top three things she would bring if she were stranded somewhere. She quickly listed a knife, a pot and a fire-starter as her top three essentials.

Smith's brother, Rodney Smith, quickly responded to the video on X/Twitter. Poking fun at his sister, Rodney took a hilariously shout. He wrote that he was never getting stranded with her

"Never getting stranded on an island with you 🤣 @NaLyssaSmith," Smith's brother wrote.

NaLyssa Smith joined her girlfriend DiJonai Carrington at the Dallas Wings. The couple has been dating since college.

NaLyssa Smith has new motivation to play in Dallas

NaLyssa Smith has loads of reasons to play her best basketball in Dallas in the upcoming season. Smith, a Texas-born, played her first three years of WNBA basketball away from her home in Indiana. But now, the WNBA forward has landed right where she would be most comfortable and excited to play basketball.

During her introductory press conference for the Dallas Wings, Smith was dressed in the city's vibe. When asked about the emotions of returning home after years, Smith said that playing in front of her family has been very exciting for her, and she would bring the same energy in the next season. Moreover, she was excited that her grandfather would watch her in person:

"I am excited you know," NaLyssa Smith said. "Anytime I get to play in front of my family, you know all the time, I am super excited for it. Now my grandpa get to comes cause he ain't never flew before. So yeah. So now he up the road. So, it's going to be fun."

Expand Tweet

NaLyssa Smith played three seasons with the Indiana Fever before she was traded to the Wings in January earlier this year. Smith had a strong start in the WNBA, finishing third overall in the Rookie of the Year race, averaging 13.5 points per game. In her second year, she averaged 15.5 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.

However, in her third year, although Smith's efficiency got better, her minutes and so her numbers plummeted. She averaged 10.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, and her field attempts dropped by over four shots.

