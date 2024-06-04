New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky Injury Reports for June 4 | 2024 WNBA Commissioner's Cup

The New York Liberty and Chicago Sky are facing each other for the second time this season on Tuesday. The Liberty are out for revenge after losing the Sky in earlier this campaign. It will also be their second game of the 2024 WNBA Commissioner's Cup.

Angel Reese led the way for the Sky in their 90-81 win over the Liberty at the Barclays Center last month. It was an amazing win for Chicago against the defending Commissioner's Cup winners and WNBA Finals runner-ups. Reese came up clutch, scoring most of her points in the fourth quarter.

This year's in-season tournament will only be five games long, with the top seed from each conference meeting in the Cup Final on June 25. The Sky are 0-1 so far after losing to the Indiana Fever on the first day of the Commissioner's Cup. The Liberty, on the other hand, are 1-0 after beating the same Fever team on June 2.

New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky Injury Reports for June 4

New York Liberty Injury Report

The New York Liberty have one player on their injury report for tonight's game in Chicago. The Liberty have listed Nyara Sabally as out for the second straight game. Sabally is reportedly dealing with a back injury, and it's unclear when she could return.

According to Myles Ehrlich of Winsidr.com, Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello expects Sabally to be day-to-day moving. She might return on Thursday against the Atlanta Dream but will need to get clearance from the team's medical personnel.

Chicago Sky Injury Report

The Chicago Sky have only one player on their injury report for tonight's game against the New York Liberty. Nikolina Milic has been listed as out due to personal reasons, and there's no concrete update on her status. She has not suited up for the Sky this season since she was acquired on draft night via trade.

Chicago received Milic and the pick they used on Angel Reese from the Minnesota Lynx in exchange for the pick that became Alissa Pili, Sika Kone, a pick swap in 2026 and a second-round pick next year.

It's unclear why Milic has not played for the Sky this season, but they are honoring whatever persona stuff she is dealing with. Mitchell Hansen of Canis Hoopus reported last year that the Serbian center had plans to sit out the entire 2024 WNBA season before she got traded last month.

How to watch New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky game

The New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky game is scheduled on Tuesday at the Wintrust Arena in the South side of Chicago, Illinois. It has a start time of 8:00 p.m. EST and will be available via live stream on the WNBA League Pass and Liberty Live.

The game is also available through for local fans through channels WWOR-My9 in New York and The U in Chicago.