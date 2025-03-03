Nika Muhl honors Azzi Fudd in special fashion as Storm guard reunites with UConn stars on senior day

Seattle Storm star Nika Muhl was at the Harry A. Gampel Pavilion arena to support her former UConn Huskies teammates against the Providence Friars on Saturday, March 1. The WNBA star drafted by the Storm out of UConn in 2024 had her most unique way of honoring her former teammate, Azzi Fudd.

The Croatian basketball player posted a mirror selfie of herself on her social media, rocking Paige Bueckers' #5 UConn jersey. However, it was something else that Muhl was alluding to in her Instagram story.

Nikal Muhl rocked pigtails with braids on each side of her shoulders. In the caption, she wrote that her braids were in tribute to former teammate Fudd.

"Braids in honor of @azzi35m" she wrote.

Nika Muhl's IG story in honor of Azzi Fudd [Credit: IG/@nika.muhl]

Azzi Fudd's college career at UConn began in 2021-22 and encountered numerous obstacles. Of the four years she has played, two have been spent dealing with injury, including a torn ACL.

After her senior night, when the Huskies star was asked if she had decided to declare for the upcoming draft, she said she was still undecided. Fudd might not choose to declare for the draft because she hasn't played enough college basketball, something that her UConn coach Geno Auriemma also said.

Per Sports Illustrated, even if Fudd declares for the draft within 48 hours, she is expected to be a first round pick.

Nika Muhl rocks former teammate Paige Bueckers' jersey on her historic senior night

Nika Muhl made notable efforts to celebrate her former teammates, Fudd and Paige Bueckers, during their senior night in Connecticut. While she paid tribute to Fudd by adopting the latter's distinctive hairstyle, Muhl had a meaningful way to honor Bueckers' remarkable achievement at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion.

On her senior night, Bueckers' #5 UConn jersey was added to the Huskies of Honor Wall. Her jersey was officially placed among former UConn greats like Maya Moore, Diana Taurasi and Breanna Stewart.

Nika Muhl proudly rocked Bueckers' jersey to pay tribute to her former teammate. In her other IG story post, she posted a video of herself with her jersey and then turned the camera towards Paige Bueckers, sitting on the bench a few rows ahead.

"Twin rep," Muhl wrote in the caption.

Nika Muhl's IG story in honor of Paige Bueckers [Credit: IG/@nika.muhl]

Muhl's IG story [Credit: IG/@nika.muhl]

The same night, Paige Bueckers also announced that she would declare for the 2025 WNBA draft. She is expected to be the first pick, which the Dallas Wings currently hold currently hold.

