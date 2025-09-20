"No one's getting to Caitlin Clark": WNBA analyst lauds Sophie Cunningham's 'enforcer' act protecting Fever star from cop

Since Sophie Cunningham has joined Caitlin Clark in Indiana, she has morphed into an enforcer who has certainly earned a lot of love from the fans. From fiercely defending Clark off the court to getting even with opponents, Cunningham has been the teammate that many Indiana Fever fans wanted to be paired with Clark. On Thursday, as the Fever faced the Atlanta Dream in Game 3, the intensity reached a maximum. During the third quarter, after one of the Fever players went down, a cop reached the half-court line and asked Cunningham and the Fever players to stay behind the line. With Caitlin Clark right behind her, Sophie Cunningham stood right in front of the security holding her ground. She didn't step back and seemingly told her that she was already behind the line. With Clark looking at the police officer and Cunningham handling the business, it was the perfect picture to represent what Cunningham's presence has been for Clark. WNBA analyst and the &quot;Heat Check&quot; podcast host, Trysta Krick, perfectly summed up the moment in her Threads post, lauding Cunningham's action. &quot;Even injured Sophie Cunningham is going to put herself between Caitlin Clark and trouble 😂,&quot; Krick wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSophie Cunningham thinks Fever made WNBA &quot;mad&quot; with opening round winTwo months ago, when Caitlin Clark went out with a groin injury, the Indiana Fever's chances of making the playoffs were significantly hit. After Aari McDonald, Sydney Colson and Sophie Cunningham were ruled out with injuries, there were doubts whether they would even make the cut for the playoffs. On Thursday, the Fever not only made the playoffs, but they reached the semifinal round, scheduled to face the Las Vegas Aces. According to Cunningham, the league wasn't taking the Fever's unexpected success very well. Dude, no,&quot; Cunningham said. &quot;And I think like the league is so made because we're literally not supposed to be here at all, she added. “And that just, like, kind of fuels our fire even more, but it was just, like, so fun.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCunningham later hilariously revealed that she was &quot;sweating her a** off&quot; as she stood on the sideline, &quot;anxious&quot; about the result. However, the Fever star said that she had always believed that the Fever were going to the semifinals somehow.The Fever trailed by 84-85 with 8 seconds remaining in the game. However, Odyssey Sims made a great pass from the top of the key to Aliyah Boston, who was open in the paint. With an 86-85 score, the Dream had a chance to win, but Lexie Hull stole an inbound pass, ending Atlanta's hope.