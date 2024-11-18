"No ref is safe from Caitlin" - WNBA fans react to Caitlin Clark's animated reaction to referee's call during Iowa game

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark supported her former team, the Iowa Hawkeyes, by attending their game against the Drake Bulldogs on Sunday, Nov. 17. Clark was so invested in the game she couldn't help but be animated about some of the referee's calls.

With the WNBA offseason underway, Clark has time to visit her alma mater and cheer for them. Iowa traveled to Des Moines for the game but had plenty of supporters on the road. During the game, center-forward Addison O'Grady was fouled, immediately got a reaction from the Fever guard.

The 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year got up her seat and yelled something directed at the referees. Watch the video below to see Clark's intensity from the bleachers.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Fans chimed in on social media after seeing Clark's reaction.

"Caitlin has never seen a ref make a correct call or no call 😂🤣😂🤣," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

"I’ve never seen someone complain as much as LeBron but she’s a close second," another fan said.

"CC gonna get Td up and she isn't even playing, lol," a fan said.

Other fans said Clark wanted to join the action on the court.

"She wanna leap onto that court so bad," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

"Lmao. She wants to enter the court," another fan said.

"She’s sooo competitive and I love that about her!" a fan said.

Fortunately for Clark, Iowa earned its fifth straight win of the season by beating Drake 86-73.

Also read: “Geno [Auriemma] f*ck off”: Caitlin Clark fans continue their hostility towards UConn HC

Iowa's head coach had fun with Clark in recent Instagram post

Iowa first-year head coach Jan Jensen played for Drake during her college days. To honor her time with the university, the team posted a highlight reel of Jensen on its Instagram page. The post garnered reaction from Iowa's past players Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin.

Look at the post below to see Coach Jensen's highlights with Drake.

"In honor of our matchup with Drake on Sunday, we present: 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝘂𝗻𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗼𝗮𝗰𝗵 𝗝 𝗠𝗶𝘅𝘁𝗮𝗽𝗲," the caption read.

Martin complimented Jensen's shooting form. Clark, on the other hand, had fun with Lisa Bluder's successor. The Fever star left two comments, making fun of how the coach shot the ball.

"This can’t be real 🤣🤣🤣🤣😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭," Clark's first comment read.

Clark followed it up with this.

"Bruh she still shoots EXACTLY like this😭."

Jensen didn't let Clark have the last laugh.

"To all the “Bruhs” commenting …namely @caitlinclark22 …this shootah had game for days!😜🤩 (vertical may be questionable, but I did jump over a chair and a fan!😎🤷🏼‍♀️)," Jensen commented.

Expand Tweet

Also read: "WNBA would have you believing Caitlin was the devil" - Fans react to Caitlin Clark’s tribute video during IOWA's game broadcast

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback