"Not Paige, not JuJu, not anyone coming down the line": Fans react as Dawn Staley’s past Caitlin Clark comments resurface

WNBA fans reacted to an old post by Dawn Staley hailing Caitlin Clark's greatness. In 2021, when Clark played her sophomore season with the Iowa Hawkeyes, Staley had listed her in her "Late Season Watch List." Later, the USC Gamecocks coach also sent a shoutout to Clark.

"We see you (Caitlin Clark) even if no one else does!!!" Staley reposted on X.

The post from the past attracted a lot of reactions from fans, with one saying that Clark's fandom grew organically, that too purely because of her game.

"💯👍 All that attention and fandom grew organically, because her game became insanely addictive, globally. No one can force that since real fans aren't buying any loyalists' narratives. 🤗✌️," the fan wrote.

Another fan wrote that the future stars can't duplicate Clark's popularity.

"CC's popularity was organic and cannot be duplicated. Not Paige, not Juju, not anyone coming down the line will come close anytime soon," the fan wrote.

Some of the fans wrote that there were still some who believed in Clark in her sophomore season, including NBA players.

"Trae young and Kevin Durant spoke up about her back in 2021 as well," the fan wrote.

"Man don’t argue with them those same ppl will tell u tht cc got big from tht moment with ar so it doesn’t add up they just talking," the fan wrote.

While some fans argued that Caitlin Clark didn't get much attention until her junior year, some wrote that people had already noticed Clark. However, she became a household name in her junior year with the Hawkeyes.

"the revisionist history is so funny. Caitlin didn’t get this level of attention until the very end of her junior year, after a historic tournament run. stop the stupid comparisons and bad faith arguments," this fan wrote.

"I'm not going to dispute she wasn't known but let's be honest Dawn Staley breathes women basketball so of course she would be one of the first to notice a phenomenal player and this is an Iowa account not a national news outlet. Her Junior year turned her to a household name," the fan wrote.

Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull exchange friendly banter after ROTY hilariously trolls Fever teammate

Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull share a great friendship off the basketball court. At the beginning of the offseason, the two teammates posted about their shenanigans on TikTok and visited random eating places.

In a video shared by Eli Manning, the Indiana Fever star played mini golf with the NFL legend. In a candid Q&A, Manning asked the WNBA Rookie Of The Year to name the player who was least likely to pick up the check at the team dinner.

After trying to avoid having to answer the question with her shot, Clark took Hull's name.

"That's a good question. Let me just make it so I don't have to answer," she said. "Least likely? Probably Lexie."

Lexie Hull quickly responded on the video, hilariously threatening Clark that she wasn't going to get any free stuff in the future.

"Wowwwwwwwww. No free meals/snacks/drinks/anything from me from here on out 🫡 @caitlinclark22," Hull commented underneath the post.

Caitlin Clark also responded to Hull's threat with four words.

"Didn't expect any different!"

Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull developed a strong friendship once they became teammates in Indiana. Their off-court chemistry has also played a pivotal role in helping Hull elevate her game. She averaged a season-high in points per game and field goal percentage.

