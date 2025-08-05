  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Phoenix Mercury
  • "Nothing that we could control" - Phoenix Mercury's guard reveals situation on team plane after mid-air engine failure forces emergency landing

"Nothing that we could control" - Phoenix Mercury's guard reveals situation on team plane after mid-air engine failure forces emergency landing

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 05, 2025 23:31 GMT
Dallas Wings v Phoenix Mercury - Source: Getty
Mercury guard Monique Akoa Makani [Picture Credit: Getty]

The Phoenix Mercury team ran into big trouble in the air when they flew out of Atlanta. After playing against the Atlanta Dream, the Mercury team was headed to Chicago to play the Chicago Sky on Monday.

Ad

However, according to Desert Wave Media, the plane lost one of its engines after being airborne. The plane quickly made its way back to the airport.

Mercury guard, Monique Akoa Makani, spoke to the media ahead of the game against the Connecticut Sun. Makani was asked about the mood among the Phoenix Suns players on the flight.

"I mean nothing that we could control," she said. "We were just happend to play cards, some people were sleeping in the back.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Makani also added that the incident didn't negatively impact the team.

"I don't think that affected us in a bad way. This thing that we just have this ability to adapt to any situation. So, no not really any big impact."
Ad

The Phoenix Mercury will start their 4-game homestand, starting against the Connecticut Sun for their 29th game of the season. The game is scheduled for Aug. 5 at Footprint Center.

Phoenix Mercury looking for crucial wins as DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas face their former team

It will be the first time DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas will face their former team as teammates. When Thomas played her first game against the Connecticut Sun earlier this season, they dedicated a tribute video to honor their former star player.

Ad

Now, they face the Sun again, but this time, it's set to be at Footprint Center, and the Mercury are in dire need of a win. Thomas and the Phoenix Mercury started the season on a great note. They were once the 2nd seed, only behind the Minnesota Lynx, before slipping to the 4th position.

In their last seven games, the Mercury has a poor 2-5 record record and their two wins came against the Washington Mystics and the Chicago Sky. During this span, they lost two games to the Atlanta Dream and one each against the New York Liberty and the Lynx.

The Connecticut Sun have the worst record in the league this season, and on paper, it should be a smooth sail for the Phoenix Mercury. However, they are playing at a time when they have barely won a game, and against a team that has won two of their last four games, one against the Liberty.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications