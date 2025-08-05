"Nothing that we could control" - Phoenix Mercury's guard reveals situation on team plane after mid-air engine failure forces emergency landing

The Phoenix Mercury team ran into big trouble in the air when they flew out of Atlanta. After playing against the Atlanta Dream, the Mercury team was headed to Chicago to play the Chicago Sky on Monday.However, according to Desert Wave Media, the plane lost one of its engines after being airborne. The plane quickly made its way back to the airport.Mercury guard, Monique Akoa Makani, spoke to the media ahead of the game against the Connecticut Sun. Makani was asked about the mood among the Phoenix Suns players on the flight.&quot;I mean nothing that we could control,&quot; she said. &quot;We were just happend to play cards, some people were sleeping in the back.Makani also added that the incident didn't negatively impact the team.&quot;I don't think that affected us in a bad way. This thing that we just have this ability to adapt to any situation. So, no not really any big impact.&quot;The Phoenix Mercury will start their 4-game homestand, starting against the Connecticut Sun for their 29th game of the season. The game is scheduled for Aug. 5 at Footprint Center.Phoenix Mercury looking for crucial wins as DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas face their former teamIt will be the first time DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas will face their former team as teammates. When Thomas played her first game against the Connecticut Sun earlier this season, they dedicated a tribute video to honor their former star player.Now, they face the Sun again, but this time, it's set to be at Footprint Center, and the Mercury are in dire need of a win. Thomas and the Phoenix Mercury started the season on a great note. They were once the 2nd seed, only behind the Minnesota Lynx, before slipping to the 4th position.In their last seven games, the Mercury has a poor 2-5 record record and their two wins came against the Washington Mystics and the Chicago Sky. During this span, they lost two games to the Atlanta Dream and one each against the New York Liberty and the Lynx.The Connecticut Sun have the worst record in the league this season, and on paper, it should be a smooth sail for the Phoenix Mercury. However, they are playing at a time when they have barely won a game, and against a team that has won two of their last four games, one against the Liberty.