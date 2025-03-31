Novak Djokovic’s shocking loss prompts 4 word reaction from A'ja Wilson's $249,032 teammate

Jewell Loyd, A'ja Wilson's new teammate, had a wholesome reaction to Jakub Mensik's win against Novak Djokovic in the Miami Open final. The Czech player won his first ATP final, defeating his idol by 7-6(4) and 7-6(4) on Sunday.

While it was a stunning defeat for 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic, Mensik impressed the world with his potential, and one of them was the Las Vegas Aces' new star, Loyd, who shared her reaction to social media after the win.

The $249,032 Aces [Per Spotrac] player reposted a post by @tennischanel featuring pumped-up Mensik on her Instagram story. Loyd also captioned the post with a special praise for the young Czech star.

"this kid is unreal!!!," Loyd wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@jewellloyd]

It wasn't a heartbreaking loss for Djokovic. The Serbian star revealed after the game that he had been watching Mensik play since the Czech star was 15-16 years old. Arguably the greatest in tennis, Djokovic has been a big fan of the 19-year-old young star and even invited him to train at his camp in 2022.

Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Aces fell short of having a three-peat after their second-round loss to the New York Liberty. Ahead of the 2025 season, the team made a bold move to pair Wilson with Lloyd to bolster their offense.

A'ja Wilson and new teammate Jewell Loyd practice together in Miami

Jewell Loyd has played all of her WNBA career so far with the Seattle Storm. However, after 10 years and two titles together, the WNBA star joined the Las Vegas Aces in a three-team trade. A month since joining the Aces, Wilson and Loyd are already making sure to come ready to the court next season.

On March 25, A'ja Wilson shared workout pictures in Miami with her new teammate. The Aces star sported an all-black Nike outfit from her apparel line, paired with her white Nike A'One sneakers.

The post also featured videos of the Aces teammates working on their mid-range jumpers.

"Pick Ya Poison ☠️ 🧪," Wilson wrote in the caption.

The Jewell Loyd trade could prove to be the difference-maker for the Aces next season. With Loyd, one of the best scorers in the WNBA right now, the Aces' offense could become the most lethal in the league.

With the combination of "Point Gawd" Chelsea Gray, two-way superstar A'ja Wilson and elite scorer Loyd, the Aces are poised to challenge the defending champions, New York Liberty, head-on.

