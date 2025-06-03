"Our handsome boys": Napheesa Collier, DiJonai Carrington & more react as Courtney Williams drops major announcement with Natisha Hiedeman

Napheesa Collier and the other Minnesota Lynx stars were the first ones to shower their love on two of their teammates who made a major announcement on Monday. Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman announced that they were potentially starting a livestream on Twitch.
The pictures in the post featured highlighted moments between the potential co-hosts, both on and off the court. The snaps showed their chemistry as teammates in Minnesota and their hyped-up competition in Unrivaled.
According to StudBudz's IG bio, the Lynx teammates would go live together on Twitch every day, except game days, at 6 pm ET.
"StudBudz 👩🏽🤝👩🏻," the caption read.
Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman's Minnesota Lynx teammates showered wholesome reactions to the post in the comments section.
"Our handsome boys," Collier wrote.
Another Lynx player, Bridget Carleton, also commented on the post.
"my favourite love story," Carleton wrote.
Dallas Wings star DiJonai Carrington commented with a series of loving emojis.
"My bestiesssss😍😍😍❤️," Carrington wrote.
Williams and Hiedeman have been teammates on the Lynx since 2024. Hiedeman joined the team after playing five seasons with the Connecticut Sun.
Courtney Williams has played for several teams, including the Atlanta Dream, Sun, Phoenix Mercury and Chicago Sky. They were teammates in 2019, during Natisha Hiedeman's rookie year with the Sun.
Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx have put the WNBA on notice
It was a mistake to think that we had seen Napheesa Collier at her best. The Lynx star had another gear and it seemed like the MVP front-runner had come for vengeance after last year's Finals.
Collier's Minnesota is undefeated in seven games this season and Queen Phee is leading the charge from the front in six of her seven games.
Napheesa Collier has had two 30-point games and three 20-point games so far and has shot efficiently from the floor. The Lynx forward has averaged 26.3 ppg and 3.2 apg on 51.4% shooting, including 45.0% from the 3-point line. She is also shooting a career-high 92.5% from the charity line.
The Lynx star has been equally dominating on the defensive end. She is averaging a career-high 2.3 steals, 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks, which has been crucial for the team's dominance this season.
Moreover, Collier took only six games to reach 150 points and 50 rebounds. She is tied with A'ja Wilson for the fewest games to reach the milestone in league history.
The Minnesota Lynx team is also built to give them a better shot at the title this year against the title favorite, New York Liberty. However, Napheesa Collier and Co. would have a big challenge against the team that leads the league in most of the offensive and defensive categories.