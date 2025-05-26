Paige Bueckers breaks down in tears as $182.65B brand reunites her with fans in stunning full-circle moment

Paige Bueckers entered the WNBA right after winning the NCAA championship. However, it hasn't been the same for Bueckers and the Dallas Wings. Bueckers has yet to get her first win in the WNBA.

Amidst the four-game losing streak, Bueckers had a surprise organized by Verizon that warmed the Wings star's heart. The telecommunications company, which has a $182.65 billion market capitalization according to Forbes, secretly organized a meet-up between the basketball star and the people who had received help with food insecurity from Bueckers' initiative.

On Monday, Bueckers posted the video of the surprise on Instagram. The video showed the Wings rookie walking into a room where individuals showed up one by one and shared the story about how Bueckers' program to tackle food insecurity had impacted their lives.

The last surprise was even more wholesome. She was surprised by Tara Starks, her former coach, who also coached her at Hopkins High School. Starks reminded Bueckers about how she defended her when the school wanted Starks to step back from the coaching position.

Starks concluded the video with wholesome praise for the Wings rookie.

"The mark of a champion," Starks told teary-eyed Bueckers. "It's how they lift the people around them. And Paige, you are already a champion."

In 2022, Bueckers and Chegg partnered with hunger relief and food recovery company Goodr and set up free pop-up grocery markets in her hometown, Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Diana Taurasi makes a big prediction about Paige Bueckers

Balance in her game has always been one of the biggest strengths of Paige Bueckers. From controlling the game to letting it come to her rather than forcing it, the Dallas Wings rookie has more in the bag than she is able to show in the first four games of her rookie.

The former UConn star has a bright future in the WNBA, but perhaps the 0-4 start of the Wings is making the prediction a bit difficult. However, it only took WNBA legend Diana Taurasi four games to make the bold claim about Bueckers.

"As you can tell already, Paige from game one to game two, she's a different player," Taurasi said (Timestamp: 50:48). "And from game two to game 10, she's gonna be a different player. And that's gonna go for their team as well."

"The one thing I know about Paige is she's so grounded, she's so patient, she's so prepared. And I think she has learned that in the past four or five years. And all those things that she learned at Connecticut. ... One day, she's going to end up being the best player in the league, for sure."

Taurasi's prediction might be bold, especially considering Caitlin Clark's potential, but Bueckers has a bevy of basketball skills that could easily carry her to the mountaintop. She is a great scorer and an intelligent player. Apart from great decision-making, the Wings rookie has shown strong leadership morals in the past.

After the game against the Atlanta Dream, Paige Bueckers became the fastest player in the Wings' history to reach a total of 50 points and 25 assists.

