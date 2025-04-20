Paige Bueckers drops hilarious reaction to ex-UConn teammate Nika Muhl’s WNBA draft day outfit breakdown

Paige Bueckers' former UConn teammate and Seattle Storm's Nika Muhl was at the top of her fashion game when she arrived in New York to support Bueckers. Muhl turned heads when she arrived for the WNBA draft in a gray faded design jacket and matching pair of pants.

Muhl had also chosen a unique accessory that fitted perfectly with her dress. She had complemented her rugged look with a keychain necklace, drawing a hilarious reaction from Paige Bueckers.

The 2025 WNBA Draft's No. 1 pick commented with a hilarious remark and laughing emoji.

"Better be a Mazda key on there," Bueckers quipped.

Paige Bueckers and Nikal Muhl developed a very strong friendship when they were teammates at UConn. Muhl was drafted 14th overall by the Storm in the second round of the WNBA draft last year.

Unike Bueckers, Muhl never won a title at UConn. However, she made a strong impression with her defensive tenacity and making plays for her teammates. She was a two-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year and holds multiple assists record for UConn.

However, in a sad turn of events, it was reported that Muhl would miss the entire 2025 season with an ACL injury.

Nika Muhl and UConn family reacts to Paige Bueckers' draft day photo dump

It was a UConn fair when Paige Bueckers arrived for the WNBA draft on April 14. Within eight days after winning the NCAA title, Bueckers was headed to New York City as the No. 1 pick, and the UConn stars were right behind her to lend their support.

On Friday, Bueckers posted pictures from the draft night, including candid pictures with her former UConn teammates. From her sparking suit at Orange Carpet and black suit in the draft hall to posing with former teammates and the new draft class, the post fully captured the hype of the night.

Bueckers' post received a lot of love from the UConn family, including former players.

"Twinem ❤️," Bueckes former UConn teammate Nika Muhl wrote in the comment.

The UConn star's championship teammates Kamorea Arnold and Aubrey Griffin also commented on the post, showering love on Bueckers.

"Whewwww😍😍", "my my my," Arnold wrote.

"outfits ate down 😍," Griffin wrote.

Aaliyah Edwards addressed Bueckers as "Miss Buckets."

"Now Miss Buckets I wasn’t ready for you to pop off like this😍🥵," Edwards wrote.

Bueckers led the UConn Huskies to their 12th NCAA title earlier this month. This was Huskies' first title in nine years.

