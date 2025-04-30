Paige Bueckers reacts to ex-UConn star Stephon Castle earning NBA ROTY honors with Spurs

Paige Bueckers was happy for former UConn star Stephon Castle after the San Antonio Spurs player won the Rookie of the Year award for the 2024-25 season. With Castle's win, the Spurs now have two rookies win the award back-to-back after Victor Wembanyama's win last year.

Ad

Happy for Castle, Paige Bueckers made a special social media post dedicated to the former UConn star. She reposted the post from the Spurs' official handle on her Instagram story on Monday and captioned it with a two-word reaction.

"Yessir Steph," Bueckers wrote.

[Picture Credit: IG/@paigebueckers]

Stephon Castle won the award by a big margin, beating the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Zaccharie Risacher, who came second. The Spurs rookie received 92 1st place votes, compared to Risacher's five. He received a total of 482 points to Risacher's 245.

Ad

Trending

Castle played 81 of the total 82 games for the Spurs this season and showed signs of good offensive talent. He averaged 14.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. The 4th overall pick in the 2024 draft shot 42.8% from the field. Averaging just over four 3-point shots a game, Castle made 28.5% of those shots.

While Paige Bueckers led the UConn Huskies women's team to the NCAA Tournament championship win earlier in April, Castle won the title in 2024.

Ad

Paige Bueckers has a hilarious reply to being called the "hottest thing in Dallas"

Paige Bueckers' name has been trending since she won the national title with UConn on April 6. She brought the news to Dallas when the Wings picked Bueckers No. 1 overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

Bueckers now has all eyes on her after the introductory press conference. She kept entertaining the media with her candid responses. When a reporter asked for her response to being "the hottest thing in Dallas right now," she came up with a hilarious reply.

Ad

"I mean, I would say the weather is probably hotter than me," Bueckers responded after a brief pause, drawing a big laughter. "Different than Connecticut and Minnesota, so I'm excited for that."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bueckers was born in Minnesota and raised in Connecticut. She played five years of collegiate basketball for the University of Connecticut and was the face of the title-winning Huskies this past season.

Paige Bueckers has certainly become a fan favorite in Dallas since her draft, with many already predicting that she would bring joy to the Dallas fans after the Luka Doncic trade. The Wings will also expect Bueckers to have a Caitlin Clark-like effect on the fanbase.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More