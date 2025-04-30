Paige Bueckers reacts to ex-UConn star Stephon Castle earning NBA ROTY honors with Spurs

Paige Bueckers was happy for former UConn star Stephon Castle after the San Antonio Spurs player won the Rookie of the Year award for the 2024-25 season. With Castle's win, the Spurs now have two rookies win the award back-to-back after Victor Wembanyama's win last year.
Happy for Castle, Paige Bueckers made a special social media post dedicated to the former UConn star. She reposted the post from the Spurs' official handle on her Instagram story on Monday and captioned it with a two-word reaction.
"Yessir Steph," Bueckers wrote.
Stephon Castle won the award by a big margin, beating the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Zaccharie Risacher, who came second. The Spurs rookie received 92 1st place votes, compared to Risacher's five. He received a total of 482 points to Risacher's 245.
Castle played 81 of the total 82 games for the Spurs this season and showed signs of good offensive talent. He averaged 14.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. The 4th overall pick in the 2024 draft shot 42.8% from the field. Averaging just over four 3-point shots a game, Castle made 28.5% of those shots.
While Paige Bueckers led the UConn Huskies women's team to the NCAA Tournament championship win earlier in April, Castle won the title in 2024.
Paige Bueckers has a hilarious reply to being called the "hottest thing in Dallas"
Paige Bueckers' name has been trending since she won the national title with UConn on April 6. She brought the news to Dallas when the Wings picked Bueckers No. 1 overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft.
Bueckers now has all eyes on her after the introductory press conference. She kept entertaining the media with her candid responses. When a reporter asked for her response to being "the hottest thing in Dallas right now," she came up with a hilarious reply.
"I mean, I would say the weather is probably hotter than me," Bueckers responded after a brief pause, drawing a big laughter. "Different than Connecticut and Minnesota, so I'm excited for that."
Bueckers was born in Minnesota and raised in Connecticut. She played five years of collegiate basketball for the University of Connecticut and was the face of the title-winning Huskies this past season.
Paige Bueckers has certainly become a fan favorite in Dallas since her draft, with many already predicting that she would bring joy to the Dallas fans after the Luka Doncic trade. The Wings will also expect Bueckers to have a Caitlin Clark-like effect on the fanbase.
Spurs Fan? Check out the latest San Antonio Spurs depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.