Phoenix Mercury vs Dallas Wings Player game stats and box score | July 3, 2024

The Phoenix Mercury vs. Dallas Wings turned out to be a closer matchup than originally expected, with Mercury winning 104-96. Both teams have had issues being consistent this season, with the Mercury entering this game one game below the .500 mark and the Wings only winning four games against 15 losses this campaign.

Most Improved Player of the Year candidate Kahleah Copper showed up tonight, as well as veterans Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi. The Mercury dominated the game from the first quarter, getting an advantage that they never lost despite the big efforts from the Wings.

Copper scored 34 points, shooting 14-for-20 from the field and 3-for-4 from deep. Griner added 24 points to go along with eight rebounds while Diana Taurasi and Rebecca Allen added 16 and 14 points, respectively. The Mercury shot 55.4% from the field, 47.8% from deep and 91.3% from the free-throw line.

Trending

As for the Wings, Natasha Howard was on a mission tonight, scoring 36 points, shooting 11-for-15 from the field, 1-for-2 from deep and 13-for-17 from the free-throw line. Arike Ogunbowale contributed 26 points to go along with six rebounds and five assists. Odyssey Sims added 13 points and six rebounds.

The Wings never gave up and led by Howard, they put on a good fight against the Mercury. They shot 49.3% from the field, a poor 29.4% from beyond the arc and 73.5% from the free-throw line.

Phoenix Mercury vs. Dallas Wings Player Stats and Box Score

Phoenix Mercury Player Stats and Box Score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3PT +/- Brittney Griner 24 8 1 2 2 2 10-14 0-0 9 Diana Taurasi 16 5 4 0 0 2 2-8 2-6 9 Natasha Cloud 11



2 10 3 0 1 3-7 1-3 15 Kahleah Copper 34 1 1 0 0 1 14-20 3-4 -5 Rebecca Allen 14 3 0 0 1 1 5-8 4-5 1 Mikiah Herbert Harrigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-2 0-1 3 Natasha Mack 0 2 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 -3 Sophie Cunningham 5 3 4 1 0 0 2-3 1-2 6 Sug Sutton 0 0 2 0 0 2 0-2 0-1 -4

Dallas Wings Player Stats and Box Score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3PT +/- Natasha Howard 36 11 1 1 0 1 11-15 1-2 0 Teaira McGowan 3 3 0 0 0 3 1-2 0-0 -12 Odyssey Sims 13 1 6 1 1 3 5-11 0-2 -2 Arike Ogunbowale 26 6 5 2 0 1 8-22 3-10 -6 Jacy Sheldon 2 1 2 0 0 1 1-3 0-1 -9 Monique Billings 3 2 1 0 0 0 1-1 0-0 -5 Kalani Brown 6 8 2 0 1 1 3-6 0-0 5 Sevgi Uzun 7 2 3 2 0 0 3-7 1-2 -1

Phoenix Mercury vs. Dallas Wings Game Summary

The first quarter of the Phoenix Mercury vs. Dallas Wings game finished with a clear victory for the Mercury, winning it 27-18. The second quarter was more balanced and the Wings tried to make a comeback. In the end, the Mercury won it but only by four points, 29-25.

The third quarter sounded the alarms for the Mercury. The Wings took it, 33-27, to enter the fourth quarter with hopes to get the win. Even though they tried until the end, the Wings couldn't get past the Mercury, losing the fourth quarter 21-20.

Natasha Howard demonstrated that she's one of the best players in her position as long as she stays on the court. Kahleah Copper confirmed that she's one of the best players in the league this season and Brittney Griner that she hasn't lost a step.

The Mercury got the 104-96 win to reach the .500 mark while the Wings lost their 16th match of the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback