"Pretty sure somebody took care of it - Fever's $249,244 star guard lauds Caitlin Clark's sense of humor after viral $200 fine tweet

Since her rookie season, it has been common knowledge that Caitlin Clark was the goofiest player on the Indiana Fever roster. Last year, Lexie Hull revealed that Clark had a natural side to her humor. On Monday, Fever star guard Kelsey Mitchell also confirmed it to ESPN. On Monday, Mitchell appeared on ESPN after a stellar performance against the Las Vegas Aces in Game 1 of the semifinal. During the interview, Mitchell was asked about the league fining Clark $200 for her social media comment, which alluded to her defiance of referees. &quot;I'm pretty sure somebody took care of it for her,&quot; Mitchell said. &quot;I love it because, as much people don't know this about Caitlin, she has an unbelievable like funny sense of humor.&quot;However, the All-Star player added that it was probably nothing serious from Caitlin Clark and was probably her way of supporting her teammates. &quot;And I think that tweet was a tweet, but you just have to know CC to know that it's nothing but just love coming from that kid and her energy and her effort to just kind of like support our team is just her way of doing it,&quot; Mitchell added. [Timestamp 6:20]With four players already out of season, including Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell has exponentially elevated her game. The $249,244 star guard [per Spotrac] has been the Fever's answer to the toughest defense and continues to do so. In Game 1, Mitchell scored a game-high 34 points and shot over 52% from the field. Sophie Cunningham hilariously trolls Caitlin Clark with a witty response to $200 fineAfter the Indiana Fever won the opening round series against the Atlanta Dream, Caitlin Clark couldn't hide her excitement, which eventually got her in trouble. Before facing the Aces in the semifinal, Clark commented on a picture of the Fever team celebrating the Game 3 win over the Dream. &quot;Refs couldn't stop us.&quot;&quot;Elite bench mob,&quot; she wrote in two subsequent comments. Shortly after, she revealed on X that she had been fined by the league. &quot;Got fined $200 for this lol😂😂😂😂😂BENCH MOB WILL BE EVEN MORE ROWDY TOMORROW LETS GOO!!!!!!!!!!!!! @IndianaFever.&quot;Clark's teammate, Sophie Cunningham, later reposted the post, hilariously trolling her star teammate and poked fun at Clark for complaining about $200 fine. &quot;that’s gonna really break the bank for her. starting a GoFundMe now!&quot; Cunningham wrote. Since she arrived in Indiana, Sophie Cunningham has formed a special bond with Caitlin Clark. While they have been spending their time on the sideline, both have been the biggest hype duo for the Fever.