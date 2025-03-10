"Proud of you": Fever's Kelsey Mitchell expresses pride in $199,170 star's efforts as Nika Muhl steals the show at PFW

Kelsey Mitchell was proud of Connecticut Sun star Olivia Nelson-Ododa after she successfully landed her brand Kayelise Beauty at the Paris Fashion Week. The cherry on the cake was the fact that Ododa's best friend and ex-UConn teammate Nika Muhl walked for her brand at the PFW.

Mitchell, who was also in China playing in the Chinese league a few weeks ago with Nelson-Ododa, reposted the post by @espnw on her IG story on Sunday. The post showed the Sun center getting emotional watching Muhl walking in a custom blue gown.

The Indiana Fever star also penned a message for the Sun star, sending a shoutout for her hard work.

"I really watched you put in work to make this happen! Proud of you @olivianelson_17 🥶🔥🤩," Mitchell wrote in the caption.

Kelsey Mitchell's IG story [Credit: IG/@kelz_hoop]

The big day for Nelson-Ododa, who is on a three-year, $199,170 contract (per Spotrac), came when she was preparing for a playoff game.

In October last year, Olivia Nelson-Ododa launched her health and wellness brand to honor her grandmother. She also released a silk robe named the "Herenia Robe" after her grandmother, Herenia Ododa.

Kelsey Mitchell shares heartfelt message for Arike Ogunbowale

Fever star Kelsey Mitchell made a big gesture for her friend and fellow WNBA star Arike Ogunbowale, when the latter celebrated her 28th birthday earlier this month.

On March 2, Mitchell posted a picture on her social media featuring her and Ogunbowale. Two friends were seen sharing a big laugh, while they wore their respective team's jerseys.

Mitchell captioned the post with a heartfelt message for Ogunbowale.

"happy birthday, Killa. competitors first, but friends ALWAYS. more life! 🤩🫶," Mitchell wrote.

[Credit: IG/@kelz_hoop]

Both Kelsey Mitchell and Arike Ogunbowale have played with the same team that drafted them. While Mitchell was drafted by the Fever in 2018, Ogunbowale was drafted by the Dallas Wings a year later.

Mitchell re-signed with the Indiana Fever in free agency this offseason. With Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and Mitchell on the roster, the Fever are set to form a Big 3 for the 2025 season. They also added players like Sophie Cunningham, DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard, who was Ogunbowale's former Wings teammate.

As for Ogunbowale, she's playing for Vinyl BC in the inaugural season of Unrivaled during the WNBA offseason.

