  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • "Rich Paul and Klutch locked in right now" - WNBA fans baffled as Caitlin Clark hints at suiting up for women’s USAB in 2026 FIBA World Cup

"Rich Paul and Klutch locked in right now" - WNBA fans baffled as Caitlin Clark hints at suiting up for women’s USAB in 2026 FIBA World Cup

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Oct 03, 2025 02:55 GMT
Indiana Fever v Atlanta Dream - Game One - Source: Getty
WNBA fans reacted to Caitlin Clark planning to join USA team training camp in offseason [Picture Credit: Getty]

WNBA fans reacted to Caitlin Clark's comments about her offseason plans. In her exit interview, the Indiana Fever star said that she was focused on participating in the training camp for next year's FIBA World Cup, which will also prepare her for the next season. The training camp is set to begin in March next year.

Ad

Clark has already indicated that she won't be joining the Unrivaled league for the second season. The Fever star's decision not to play for yet another six months left some of the fans baffled.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Reacting to the post, a fan expected LeBron James' agent to book Clark as his client.

"I know Rich Paul and Klutch locked in right now— Caitlin Clark agent just blew it!"
Ad

One of the fans said that Clark's decision to play for Team USA wasn't going to help her get ready for the next season.

"So she's not going to play til March? How is that going to help her get ready for the season in May?"
Ad

A fan was baffled because Clark was not going to play basketball for very long this offseason.

"W offseason is waaaay too long. Like what in the actual f***."
Ad

Meanwhile, one of the fans said that Team USA managing director Sue Bird wouldn't be picking Caitlin Clark for the World Cup.

"I love CC but this not wanting to play isn't gonna do her any good. Guess she wants to sit and stare at Steph n the offseason. Sue isn't picking her for the Olympics unless she comes out on fire n 2026. Under steph that's a nope."
Ad
Ad

While Clark remains one of the biggest names in the country, a fan wasn't sure about her selection.

"Are we sure she’s gonna be invited to join the team? I was told that CC isn't good enough."
Ad

A fan was confused by the timeline clash of the WNBA and the World Cup.

"Wait. September? How does that work with the wnba season?
Ad

One of the fans was unhappy with the Fever star not playing in Unrivaled.

"so no unrivaled again? Got it."
Ad

Caitlin Clark featured in FIBA's World Cup campaign

Caitlin Clark might not have already qualified for the Team USA roster for the upcoming World Cup next year, but FIBA was already advertising her name to attract fans across the world. In their promotional statement, FIBA included Clark's name among other international stars.

"With stars like Leonie Fiebich, Emma Meesseman, and rising star Caitlin Clark, you can expect basketball at the absolute top level," the promotional statement read.
Ad

While it is yet to be official, Clark's name will pull fans in the arena in Berlin.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Nandjee Ranjan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications