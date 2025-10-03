"Rich Paul and Klutch locked in right now" - WNBA fans baffled as Caitlin Clark hints at suiting up for women’s USAB in 2026 FIBA World Cup

WNBA fans reacted to Caitlin Clark's comments about her offseason plans. In her exit interview, the Indiana Fever star said that she was focused on participating in the training camp for next year's FIBA World Cup, which will also prepare her for the next season. The training camp is set to begin in March next year. Clark has already indicated that she won't be joining the Unrivaled league for the second season. The Fever star's decision not to play for yet another six months left some of the fans baffled.Reacting to the post, a fan expected LeBron James' agent to book Clark as his client.&quot;I know Rich Paul and Klutch locked in right now— Caitlin Clark agent just blew it!&quot;¢ @C_A_R_L_A_M_A_RLINK@nosyone4 I know Rich Paul and Klutch locked in right now— Caitlin Clark agent just blew it!One of the fans said that Clark's decision to play for Team USA wasn't going to help her get ready for the next season.&quot;So she's not going to play til March? How is that going to help her get ready for the season in May?&quot;CCFC Dark Side @CCFCReceiptBoxLINK@nosyone4 So she's not going to play til March? How is that going to help her get ready for the season in May?A fan was baffled because Clark was not going to play basketball for very long this offseason.&quot;W offseason is waaaay too long. Like what in the actual f***.&quot;CANELA @canelaisliveLINK@nosyone4 W offseason is waaaay too long. Like what in the actual f***.Meanwhile, one of the fans said that Team USA managing director Sue Bird wouldn't be picking Caitlin Clark for the World Cup.&quot;I love CC but this not wanting to play isn't gonna do her any good. Guess she wants to sit and stare at Steph n the offseason. Sue isn't picking her for the Olympics unless she comes out on fire n 2026. Under steph that's a nope.&quot;TerryDa49269331 @TED112268LINK@nosyone4 I love CC but this not wanting to play isn't gonna do her any good. Guess she wants to sit and stare at Steph n the offseason. Sue isn't picking her for the Olympics unless she comes out on fire n 2026. Under steph that's a nope.While Clark remains one of the biggest names in the country, a fan wasn't sure about her selection.&quot;Are we sure she’s gonna be invited to join the team? I was told that CC isn't good enough.&quot;Kevin @KevinhasHeatLINK@nosyone4 Are we sure she’s gonna be invited to join the team? I was told that CC isn’t good enoughA fan was confused by the timeline clash of the WNBA and the World Cup. &quot;Wait. September? How does that work with the wnba season?K.E. Ganshert @KEganshertLINK@nosyone4 Wait. September? How does that work with the wnba season?One of the fans was unhappy with the Fever star not playing in Unrivaled. &quot;so no unrivaled again? Got it.&quot;Barleey&amp;amp;me @muxximutellaLINK@nosyone4 so no unrivaled again? Got itCaitlin Clark featured in FIBA's World Cup campaignCaitlin Clark might not have already qualified for the Team USA roster for the upcoming World Cup next year, but FIBA was already advertising her name to attract fans across the world. In their promotional statement, FIBA included Clark's name among other international stars. &quot;With stars like Leonie Fiebich, Emma Meesseman, and rising star Caitlin Clark, you can expect basketball at the absolute top level,&quot; the promotional statement read.While it is yet to be official, Clark's name will pull fans in the arena in Berlin.