Rickea Jackson WNBA Draft 2024 projection: Projected draft pick and team

One of the prospects to keep an eye on in the upcoming draft is the forward from Tennessee, Rickea Jackson. Due to the prominence of women like Iowa's Caitlin Clark and LSU's Angel Reese, Jackson might have flown under the radar for some fans but the scouts and the teams in the women's professional league certainly recognize her talents and potential.

Jackson is projected to be the last lottery pick in this year's draft. That means she could go fourth, landing her on the LA Sparks roster. The three players who are projected to be taken ahead of her are Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink and Kamilla Cardoso.

During the 2023-24 season, Rickea Jackson averaged 20.2 points on 48.5% shooting from the field and 33.8% from beyond the arc. She also averaged 8.2 rebounds, showing that she is more than just a bucket-getter.

Jackson started her college career in 2019-20 with Mississippi State, where she remained until her junior season in 2021-22. She then entered the transfer portal before 2022-23, which is when she moved to Tennessee.

For her entire college career, she averaged 17.8 points per game on an extremely efficient 47.9% shooting. She also averaged 6.1 rebounds. Her splits are 16.2 ppg and 5.3 rpg for Mississippi State and 19.6 ppg and 7.0 rpg for Tennessee.

Aside from her final college season wherein she averaged 20.2 ppg, Rickea Jackson had another season wherein she averaged over twenty points. The other is during her final year at Mississippi State, where she had an average of 20.3.

The LA Sparks can pair Rickea Jackson with another lottery pick

The Sparks have two picks in the top four after earning the first in the lottery and then trading for the fourth. As such, the team can form a formidable rookie duo who could become the future of their franchise.

With the second pick, the team is expected to select Cameron Brink, one of the most decorated members of the 2024 rookie class, known for being a formidable defender and a versatile scorer.

While she isn't known for her defense, Jackson showed flashes of it in her college career. This will no doubt be something she will work on in the pros and if she turns out to be a solid defender, then the Sparks have two rookies who can potentially get it done on both ends of the floor.

Even if they took Brink, they wouldn't have to worry about a logjam since Rickea Jackson is more of a small forward while Brink is listed as a power forward. If both of these young women's game translates to the pros, then it is safe to say that the Sparks have a very bright future ahead of them.