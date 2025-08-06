‘Ridiculous’ DiJonai Carrington trade to Lynx is what $23,303,571 star was to the Cavs, says Candace Parker

Candace Parker called the Minnesota Lynx's acquisition of guard DiJonai Carrington a &quot;ridiculous trade.&quot; The WNBA legend also drew comparisons to the Cleveland Cavaliers acquiring De'Andre Hunter last season.The Cavaliers, the Eastern Conference's No. 1 team, traded for Hunter at the NBA trade deadline in February. The 27-year-old star played a primary bench role for Cleveland. Hunter is set to earn $23.3 million in 2025-26, the third season of his four-year, $90 million contract, per Spotrac.On Wednesday's &quot;Post Moves with Candace Parker and Aliyah Boston,&quot; Parker discussed Sunday's trade that landed Carrington in Minnesota. The Lynx sent forward Diamond Miller, guard Karlie Samuelson and a second-round pick to the Dallas Wings in exchange for the 5-foot-11 guard.&quot;I compare this Dallas Wings’ DiJonai Carrington to Minnesota from Dallas trade to like the Cleveland Cavs when they acquired DeAndre Hunter,&quot; Parker said (Timestamp: 13:34). &quot;It’s one of those like defensive players that will allow everybody to play their normal position. ... Kayla McBride can go back to just focusing on shooting threes.&quot;And DiJonai Carrington will guard the best player on the other team. ... For me, for a team that’s already in first place, which the Cavs were already in first place, to make this move. ... It allowed everybody to play their position and I think DiJonai Carrington being in Minnesota is actually a ridiculous trade.”Hunter played 27 games with Cleveland, averaging 14.3 points per game on 48.5% shooting, including 42.6% from 3-point range. The Cavs finished the regular season with a 64-18 record. However, they were eliminated in the second round by the Indiana Pacers.Carrington was named the 2024 WNBA Most Improved Player and was selected to the All-Defensive First Team last season. Carrington was acquired by the Wings this offseason, and she started 13 of the 20 games she played. She put up 10.4 ppg, 5.1 rpg and 1.1 spg.DiJonai Carrington shines in Lynx debutDiJonai Carrington made her debut during the Minnesota Lynx's 91-87 road win against the Seattle Storm on Tuesday. Carrington finished with 13 points, four rebounds and two steals on 5-for-7 shooting in 18 minutes off the bench.&quot;It felt great,&quot; Carrington said postgame. &quot;I had a lot of fun, honestly. This was one of the first times I've had fun playing basketball this season. And just, everybody was encouraging me and just telling me to do what I do. And it's great to know that they brought me here for a reason and they see something.&quot;The Lynx won their third straight game and improved to 25-5. They have a five-and-a-half game lead over the New York Liberty for the league's best record.DiJonai Carrington's new situation is different from her former team. Minnesota is competing for a championship and is expected to make another deep postseason run. On the other hand, the rebuilding Dallas Wings (8-22) are in danger of missing the playoffs.