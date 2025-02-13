"Ruler of BarbieLand Spotted": Fever fans mercilessly troll Angel Reese after pictures of Caitlin Clark's billboards in Chicago surface

Caitlin Clark’s rapid rise to stardom continues as the Indiana Fever superstar keeps captivating fans with her exceptional skills. Most recently, a glimpse of her growing fandom was on full display when excitement erupted over two billboards featuring Clark in Chicago, a city represented by Angel Reese in the WNBA.

Located at approximately 157 W Chicago Ave, between Wells and LaSalle, the billboards quickly caught the attention of fans.

Expand Tweet

Trending

A supporter captured a video of the displays and shared it on X (formerly Twitter), sparking a wave of reactions from Clark’s fans and Fever supporters. Some even took the opportunity to throw subtle jabs at Angel Reese.

"Heh take that @Reese10Angel @CaitlinMuse22 sends their regards!" a fan commented.

"She has probably 100x more fans in Chicago than anyone on the Sky," commented another fan.

"How Angel Reese let this happen?" a fan wrote.

"Whoa Whoa Whoa. How CC get a billboard in Chicago before Reese and Milla," wrote another fan.

Expand Tweet

"Ruler of BarbieLand Spotted," a fan said.

"Flexing on that poverty franchise in their own territory," wrote another fan.

Caitlin Clark received huge support in Chicago last season

Caitlin Clark earned a roaring ovation from Chicago Sky fans last season. The Indiana Fever point guard had the crowd on its feet, energizing them as she checked out of the game after delivering a stellar performance and leading Indiana to a dominant victory.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Clark addressed the narrative surrounding her matchup with Angel Reese being labeled as a rivalry. The Fever point guard openly stated that she doesn’t see her games against the Sky as a battle against a rival player or team.

"I'm pretty sure the only people that view this as a rivalry is all of you," Clark said. "For us, it's just a game of basketball. That's what it is. If it's gonna help move the game forward, absolutely."

Clark and Reese made their WNBA debuts last year, instantly elevating the league’s global popularity. Both rising stars showcased their talent and were rewarded with All-Star Game selections. The Fever superstar won the Rookie of the Year award while the Sky standout led the league in rebounds.

Also read: Fever coach Stephanie White makes her feelings clear on Caitlin Clark after initial workouts: "Want to be the greatest that has ever played"

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback