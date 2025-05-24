Sabrina Ionescu and Sandy Brondello shower praise on Natasha Cloud's game-winning strip on Caitlin Clark

Sabrina Ionescu and the New York Liberty pulled a thrilling win against the host Indiana Fever. Although the Liberty rallied behind 20-point games from Jonquel Jones and Ionescu, the star of the game was Natasha Cloud.
Cloud, who played for the Phoenix Mercury last season, was traded twice this offseason, ultimately landing with the defending champions. Considered one of the best guards in the league, Natasha Clould made back-to-back defensive plays to seal the win for her team.
In the last moments of the fourth quarter, with the score tied at 88 each, Cloud blocked DeWanna Bonner. After Ionescu gave the Liberty a 90-88 lead with two free throws, Cloud stepped up again. She stripped the ball off Caitlin Clark in the last possession to shut down a potential game-winning shot.
After the game, Cloud's teammates Sabrina Ionescu and Sandy Brondello showered praise on the star guard.
"She had one against DeWanna Bonner that was a huge block at the rim, and then got a huge stop at the end [on Clark]... she plays with a lot of heart, and we know what we're gonna get from her," Ionescu said after the game.
Brondello hailed Cloud as one of the best defenders in the WNBA.
"[Natasha Cloud], we've never had anyone quite like her before. we have someone who can get downhill and finish, but also create. And she's also one of the best defenders in the league."
Jonquel Jones and Sabrina Ionescu led the Liberty in scoring with 26 and 23 points, respectively. Natasha Cloud had an excellent overall game with 16 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists.
Clark had an 18-point double-double but struggled on offense. She shot 33.3% from the field including 18.2 percent. The Fever star also committed 10 turnovers.
Sabrina Ionescu inches closer to a historic feat after season-high outing against Caitlin Clark and Co.
Sabrina Ionescu scored a season-high against the Indiana Fever, inspiring her team to an undefeated record in the season's first three games. Ionescu's 23-point game didn't just result in a big win for the defending champions, but it also became a historical night for the Liberty star.
Ionescu entered the game as the fifth-leading scorer of the Liberty franchise in the all-time list. She was only six points behind Liberty legend Becky Hammon (2367). By the end of the game against the Fever, Ionescu was in fourth place with 2384 points.
Ionescu is now behind Tina Charles (3739), Vickie Johnson (3248) and Cappie Pondexter (2970) in the all-time scoring list of the Liberty history. Ionescu is also at the second spot behind Teresa Weatherspoon for all-time total assists in the franchise's history.