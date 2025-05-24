Sabrina Ionescu and Sandy Brondello shower praise on Natasha Cloud's game-winning strip on Caitlin Clark

Sabrina Ionescu and the New York Liberty pulled a thrilling win against the host Indiana Fever. Although the Liberty rallied behind 20-point games from Jonquel Jones and Ionescu, the star of the game was Natasha Cloud.

Ad

Cloud, who played for the Phoenix Mercury last season, was traded twice this offseason, ultimately landing with the defending champions. Considered one of the best guards in the league, Natasha Clould made back-to-back defensive plays to seal the win for her team.

In the last moments of the fourth quarter, with the score tied at 88 each, Cloud blocked DeWanna Bonner. After Ionescu gave the Liberty a 90-88 lead with two free throws, Cloud stepped up again. She stripped the ball off Caitlin Clark in the last possession to shut down a potential game-winning shot.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

After the game, Cloud's teammates Sabrina Ionescu and Sandy Brondello showered praise on the star guard.

"She had one against DeWanna Bonner that was a huge block at the rim, and then got a huge stop at the end [on Clark]... she plays with a lot of heart, and we know what we're gonna get from her," Ionescu said after the game.

Ad

Myles @@MylesEhrlich Sabrina Ionescu on Natasha Cloud's late-gamestops: "She had one against DeWanna Bonner that was a huge block at the rim, and then got a huge stop at the end [on Clark]... she plays with a lot of heart, and we know what we're gonna get from her."

Ad

Brondello hailed Cloud as one of the best defenders in the WNBA.

"[Natasha Cloud], we've never had anyone quite like her before. we have someone who can get downhill and finish, but also create. And she's also one of the best defenders in the league."

Myles @@MylesEhrlich Sandy Brondello: "[Natasha Cloud], we've never had anyone quite like her before. we have someone who can get downhill and finish, but also create. And she's also one of the best defenders in the league."

Ad

Jonquel Jones and Sabrina Ionescu led the Liberty in scoring with 26 and 23 points, respectively. Natasha Cloud had an excellent overall game with 16 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists.

Clark had an 18-point double-double but struggled on offense. She shot 33.3% from the field including 18.2 percent. The Fever star also committed 10 turnovers.

Sabrina Ionescu inches closer to a historic feat after season-high outing against Caitlin Clark and Co.

Sabrina Ionescu scored a season-high against the Indiana Fever, inspiring her team to an undefeated record in the season's first three games. Ionescu's 23-point game didn't just result in a big win for the defending champions, but it also became a historical night for the Liberty star.

Ad

Ionescu entered the game as the fifth-leading scorer of the Liberty franchise in the all-time list. She was only six points behind Liberty legend Becky Hammon (2367). By the end of the game against the Fever, Ionescu was in fourth place with 2384 points.

Ionescu is now behind Tina Charles (3739), Vickie Johnson (3248) and Cappie Pondexter (2970) in the all-time scoring list of the Liberty history. Ionescu is also at the second spot behind Teresa Weatherspoon for all-time total assists in the franchise's history.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More