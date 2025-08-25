Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian expresses delight over Caitlin Clark’s golf connection as Tommy Fleetwood wins $10 million in PGA Tour triumph

  • home icon
By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 25, 2025 17:32 GMT
Caitlin Clark was among those who showed support and confidence in Tommy Fleetwood before his Tour Championship win on Sunday. The English golfer has had many opportunities in his career to win a PGA event, but bad luck always came out on top.

Fleetwood won his first event PGA Tour event after several runner-up and top-five finishes and pocketed $10 million. Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, reposted Clark's X post.

"YES! CC confirmed to be LA Golf Club fan???" Ohanian tweeted.

In 163 career tour events, Fleetwood has 30 top five and 44 top 10 finishes, the most by any player before earning his first tour victory. He was also hyped by NBA superstar LeBron James on X.

Although Ohanian, an entrepreneur, is not an avid golfer, he is the co-owner of the Los Angeles Golf Club. It competes in the TGL tech-forward golf league. Serena and her sister, Venus Williams, are co-owners of the club.

Clark is one of the most high-profile basketball athletes; however, she has brought a lot of attention to golf since last year. In November, Clark participated in The Annika at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.

Caitlin Clark opens up about "the greatest" Serena Williams

Serena Williams inspired generations of women with her platform. Arguably the greatest women's tennis player of all time, she has been an inspiration to women around the world, including great athletes like Caitlin Clark.

Clark attended the Mercedes-Benz Championship in January in Augusta, Georgia, held during the Masters Tournament. While speaking at the event, she opened up about her athletic journey. The Fever star was also asked about the athlete who inspired her during her childhood.

"I loved Serena Williams," Clark said. "She was probably my favorite athlete of all time. I just thought she was the greatest. And as a young girl, having someone like her to look up to was incredible."

Although Clark played tennis in hopes of following Williams' footsteps, it didn't last long. She said that she took up the game when she was 10, but gave up quickly because she "got mad at the instructor." Clark added that she felt the game was too easy.

