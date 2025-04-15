Caitlin Clark makes shocking tennis revelation; opens up about Serena Williams' influence

WNBA star Caitlin Clark recently reiterated her love for Serena Williams. The 23-year-old recalled how the American tennis legend influenced her when she was growing up. Clark also hilariously revisited her own short-lived tennis journey.

Ad

In a recent interview with Elle, the Indiana Fever point guard named the former WTA No. 1 and 23-time singles Major champion as her all-time favorite athlete. She also briefly spoke up about looking up to Williams as a youngster.

"I loved Serena Williams. She was probably my favorite athlete of all time. I just thought she was the greatest. And as a young girl, having someone like her to look up to was incredible," Clark told Elle.

Ad

Trending

The NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer later remembered playing tennis in her childhood. Clark went on to claim that she was "kicked out" from her tennis class when she was just 10 years old.

"I got kicked out of tennis class when I was like 10, so that didn’t last long. I got mad at the instructor because I thought it was too easy," she added.

Ad

Last year, Serena Williams voiced her support for Caitlin Clark. At the time, Clark was facing criticism for struggling in her rookie season in the WNBA.

"If people are negative, it's because they can't do what you do" - Serena Williams' encouraging message to Caitlin Clark in 2024

Caitlin Clark (Source: Getty)

In June 2024, there was a lot of negativity surrounding Caitlin Clark due to her inconsistent performances in her maiden WNBA season. Criticism mounted on her further after she was left out of the US women's basketball roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Ad

Serena Williams, during her appearance at New York's Tribeca Festival, vociferously backed the WNBA star, saying:

"If people are negative, it’s because they can’t do what you do. I love that she tries to stay grounded. She says she doesn’t look at her social (media). I get it. I don’t either. I think it’s so important to just continue to do what she’s doing. No matter what other people do. Hopefully she’ll continue to do what she’s doing."

Interestingly, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian, one of the co-founders of Reddit, also happens to be a big fan of Clark. Not too long ago, after taking notice of the 23-year-old naming Williams as the celebrity she would love to have dinner with, Ohanian extended an open invitation to the WNBA star. Williams also met Clark in person at this year's NFL meeting.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipto Pati Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.



Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!



Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.



Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling. Know More

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas