By Juan Paolo David
Modified Aug 14, 2025 07:00 GMT
Serena Williams
Serena Williams' husband weighs in on Caitlin Clark-led WNBA's massive pay dispute amid looming labor showdown. (Photo: IMAGN)

There's no denying that the rise in popularity of the WNBA over the past two years can be attributed to Caitlin Clark. With a lockout looming after this season, Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, is hoping that the massive pay dispute gets settled.

In an Instagram post, Ohanian shared a video of himself talking about the WNBA. He believes that both sides would need to agree that the players need to get paid, and the league will be sustainable for years to come. He mentioned Unrivaled's success as a blueprint for the WNBA to follow, bringing attention to promoting the league to fans more.

"These women aren't just playing to win. They're building a business. Love the game? Prove it. Respect the game, the players & the live sports experience. Rooting for these women to get the $$ they deserve, and for the league to build something sustainable and successful," Ohanian wrote.
also-read-trending Trending
Alexis Ohanian is not only known as Serena Williams' husband, but he's more famous as a businessman, investor and co-founder of Reddit. Ohanian has invested in women's sports over the years and has been very supportive of making things fair.

Caitlin Clark is not a part of the WNBPA committee, but she was present in the most recent CBA meetings in Indianapolis before the All-Star game. Clark wore the statement shirt, "Pay Us What You Owe Us," though the players were heavily criticized by fans online.

While there's truth to it that the WNBA has never been profitable, it's growing every year with five new teams joining over the next five years. Portland and Toronto are set to make their debuts next season, while Cleveland, Detroit and Philadelphia will start their campaigns in 2028, 2029 and 2030, respectively.

Caitlin Clark comments on what WNBA players want in the new CBA

Caitlin Clark comments on what WNBA players want in the new CBA. (Photo: IMAGN)
As mentioned above, Caitlin Clark was present during the CBA negotiations before the WNBA All-Star weekend in Indianapolis last month. Clark told reporters that players just want a fair salary relative to what they are bringing to the table in helping the league expand.

"We should be paid more, and hopefully that's the case moving forward, as the league continues to grow," Clark said, according to Robin Lundberg of Women's Fastbreak on SI. "That's something that's probably the most important thing that we're in the room advocating about."

The current CBA is scheduled to expire on Oct. 31. The two sides have more than two months to negotiate and agree on a new deal to prevent a lockout.

