Days after the infamous Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever game and its Angel Reese vs. Caitlin Clark showdown, the sports community is still debating what happened. More so when Reese declined a media interview after the game, only to blurt out quotes a few days after that became barbershop talk.

In the recent episode of "Speak" on Fox Sports, Angel Reese's comments that people watch games to see her as well as Caitlin Clark have been debated.

Joy Taylor gave her opinion, defending Angel Reese and saying that she helped create the hype by playing the villain role in Clark's hero story.

"All she is saying is and she is factually correct, the two needed each other," said Taylor. "She was a part of that and it is inarguable because that is what happened. We were not talking about Caitlin Clark on these shows, we were not debating women's basketball on these shows before that moment happened."

Trending

However, LeSean "Shady" McCoy had a different take. He said Angel Reese rode on Clark's popularity and sought a piece of the attention by going at her since there are many eyes on the former Iowa Hawkeye.

"I think she really searched for that attention," said McCoy. "She was seeking for it — when I watch these girls play and I feel like myself and everybody else is really watching women play now, they want to see Caitlin play basketball."

Expand Tweet

Angel Reese, Chicago Sky players defend Chennedy Carter, who got "harassed" outside their hotels

Following the Indiana Fever game, the Chicago Sky played the Washington Mystics a few days later. The social media pages of Angel Reese and her teammates indicated that Chicago Sky players were harassed outside their hotel. Reports surfaced that Chennedy Carter was harrassed for hip-checking Caitlin Clark in the game.

"finding out our teams hotel to pull with a camera as we got off the bus and put it in my teammates face & HARRASS her is NASTY WORK. this really is outta control and needs to STOP," posted Reese.

Expand Tweet

A paparazzi video also surfaced, showing Chennedy Carter being asked if she had reached out to Clark right after the on-court physicality. The video also showed a bodyguard protecting Carter from being in the video shot:

Expand Tweet

The Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky will meet twice this month. The first will be at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on June 16, and they will meet again a week later in Chicago, Illinois.