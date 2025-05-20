"Shake what your mama gave you": Skylar Diggins makes her feelings known after debuting new celly in front of Storm teammates

Skylar Diggins is starting her 11th WNBA and it seems that she is also bringing more buoyant energy. The 34-year-old veteran is starting her second season with the Seattle Storm and introduced her new celly in front of her teammates.
Diggins posted a series of pictures and videos on her Instagram handle on Tuesday. The first two posts showed her in a blue high-collar tunnel fit, entering College Park Center for the game against the Dallas Wings.
The last post showed Diggins introducing her new celebration during the game.
Diggins reposted the celly post on her Instagram Story, revealing the idea behind the new celebration.
"Shake what your mama gave you," Diggins wrote in the caption.
After a loss against the Phoenix Mercury in the season-opener, Diggins and Co. defeated Paige Bueckers' Dallas Wings. Diggins scored 21 points in the win behind Nneka Ogwumike's 23-point game. The Storm guard also had a game-high nine assists and a steal in 36 minutes.
Why Skylar Diggins dropped "Smith" from her name ahead of 2025 WNBA season?
When Skylar Diggins sat down at the table for the Seattle Storm press conference ahead of the 2025 WNBA season, the nameplate in front of her read "Skylar Diggins" instead of Skylar Diggins-Smith.
When a reporter asked if the Storm guard wanted to be introduced with the new name, Diggins responded to clear the confusion.
"Yes. Thank you for the question, too,” said the Seattle Storm Guard. “Yes, it does say Skylar Diggins, and I would like to be addressed as that moving forward."
Diggins also added that she was prioritizing her children and her teammates moving forward.
"Thank you guys so much, and as always, my focus is on being a great teammate, adding value to this team on and off the floor and in this community, and as always, being a good mom to my two babies."
The reason behind her decision to change her name was her separation from her husband Daniel Smith. Earlier this month, it was reported that Diggins had filed for divorce from her husband after eight years of marriage. The court documents said that the divorce for filed in November last year.
"This marriage is irretrievably broken," the court documents mentioned the reason behind the divorce.
The Seattle Storm guard has two children together; a six-year-old daughter Rowen Seven Smith and a two-year-old daughter, Ana Lia Irie Smith. As for her 11th WNBA season, Diggins had a great start. She is averaging 21 points, 2.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.