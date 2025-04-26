"Aura fully restored": Fans freak out over bombshell report of Skylar Diggins-Smith's name change

Skylar Diggins-Smith is entering her second year with the Seattle Storm ready to make a new statement. The six time All-Star and her team has confirmed that she wants to be referred to as just Skylar Diggins moving forward. WNBA fans reacted to the news in a variety of ways, but most are happy to support Diggins as she enters her 11th season as a pro.
Skylar Diggins-Smith has yet to give a reason as to why she wants to be called by a new name, leaving fans to speculate what triggered her decision. Regardless, Diggins-Smith remains one of the more respected players in the WNBA and expects to make an impact with the Storm this season alongside Nneka Ogwumike.
Skylar Diggins-Smith married former Notre Dame football player Daniel Smith in 2017 and there have been no signs that their marriage is in any trouble. Fans have chosen to focus on supporting Diggins-Smith's choice ahead of the 2025 season. One Storm supporter went as far as to say that her reputation has received a boost because of her decision.
"Her choice," commented one fan.
"whether it’s a feminist statement or a divorce i am here for skylar’s hot girl summer incoming," said another.
"I never stopped calling her Skylar Diggins in the first place," one fan said.
"Trouble in Paradise???" asked another about Diggins-Smith's marriage.
Will Skylar Diggins-Smith's new name give her team a boost this season?
Skylar Diggins-Smith's decision to drop half of her last name is a personal one, but it should give her a mental boost heading into the 2025 season. The Storm hope it does and that Skylar Diggins can return to her All-Star form as Seattle's leader. The team traded away lead guard Jewell Loyd for the second overall pick in this year's draft, which they used on France's Domonique Malonga.
The move leaves the Seattle backcourt without their leader, but Skylar Diggins-Smith has proven throughout her career that she can prop up her team's offense when necessary. She has averaged double figure scoring in every season except her rookie year in the WNBA. After spending the offseason developing her game in Unrivaled, Diggins-Smith looks ready to take on her next challenge.
New name or not, Diggins-Smith is under pressure as the leader for the Seattle Storm in 2025. The team has high expectations after making it to the postseason last year, but they face an uphill climb with a younger roster. Diggins-Smith's scoring will go a long way in determining just how far the team can go.
