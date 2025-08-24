Some WNBA fans are not happy with Angel Reese after she injured Connecticut Sun guard Leila Lacan during their matchup on Saturday. Reese seemingly scratched Lacan's eye, which caused her to be ruled out for the rest of the game. Nevertheless, the Sun won their third game in a row by beating the Sky 94-84. With Sky down by 20 points with less than five minutes in the third quarter, Lacan was defending Reese near the half-court line. The French star was too aggressive and got called for a personal foul. The Sky forward didn't like the hit and retaliated by pushing Lacan off. Lacan was tended by the Sun's medical team after her eyelid swelled up, with the 21-year-old guard sporting a shiner that was enough to rule her out of the game. She exited with six points and four assists in 20 minutes. Here's the video of the play. Some WNBA fans were upset that Angel Reese wasn't reprimanded by the officials after injuring Leila Lacan's eye. However, the slo-mo replay showed that the two butted heads, and Reese's pushing off Lacan wasn't the cause of her injury. One of the biggest gripes by fans, players and coaches throughout the season has been the inconsistency of officiating. Here are some of the reactions to Reese's &quot;dirty&quot; play.$0.02timmy @0x002timmyLINKJoke of a player. She deserves to get kicked out of the league.HeroOfTheDay @Hero_OfThe_DayLINKWhy was she not given a tech?? She should be fined. She just blatantly took her off hand, reached up, and scratched her in the eye. What’s going on?? 😂😂Sinai @SinaiNotLINKShe almost blinded her opponentSlightlyBiasedAJ @AJSinclair2LINKWas she ejected? That is not a basketball play, clearly the motion was intended to injure and/or send a messageDoc Gray @DocGrayTooLINKThis is EXACTLY the type of league the @WNBA wants, why anyone complaining? 🤔Divvy.Bet @DivvyBetLINKHow is she allowed to keep getting away with it?The Chicago Sky and Connecticut Sun are now tied with a 9-27 record. They are both eliminated from playoff contention along with the Dallas Wings, though they'll be battling for the No. 1 pick in this year's draft.Angel Reese drops another double-double in Sky's lossAngel Reese drops another double-double in Sky's loss. (Photo: IMAGN)The Chicago Sky are losing a lot of games, but Angel Reese keeps racking up double-doubles. Reese finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's defeat at the hands of the Connecticut Sun. She went 5-for-10 from the field and only had two turnovers. It was Reese's 45th career double-double, which ties Tina Charles' record for most double-doubles by a player in her first two seasons. She has a chance to break it due to Chicago having eight games left in the regular season.Reese also tied A'ja Wilson and Alyssa Thomas for the double-double tally this season with 19. All three players have plenty of games left, though the Sky doesn't have a lot to play for since they have been eliminated from playoff contention.