  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Angel Reese
  • "She deserves to get kicked out of the league" - WNBA fans livid over Angel Reese's 'dirty' play on Sun's guard during heated defensive sequence

"She deserves to get kicked out of the league" - WNBA fans livid over Angel Reese's 'dirty' play on Sun's guard during heated defensive sequence

By Juan Paolo David
Published Aug 24, 2025 05:48 GMT
WNBA fans livid over Angel Reese
WNBA fans livid over Angel Reese's dirty play on Sun's guard during heated defensive sequence. (Photo: IMAGN)

Some WNBA fans are not happy with Angel Reese after she injured Connecticut Sun guard Leila Lacan during their matchup on Saturday. Reese seemingly scratched Lacan's eye, which caused her to be ruled out for the rest of the game. Nevertheless, the Sun won their third game in a row by beating the Sky 94-84.

Ad

With Sky down by 20 points with less than five minutes in the third quarter, Lacan was defending Reese near the half-court line. The French star was too aggressive and got called for a personal foul. The Sky forward didn't like the hit and retaliated by pushing Lacan off.

Lacan was tended by the Sun's medical team after her eyelid swelled up, with the 21-year-old guard sporting a shiner that was enough to rule her out of the game. She exited with six points and four assists in 20 minutes.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here's the video of the play.

Ad

Some WNBA fans were upset that Angel Reese wasn't reprimanded by the officials after injuring Leila Lacan's eye. However, the slo-mo replay showed that the two butted heads, and Reese's pushing off Lacan wasn't the cause of her injury.

One of the biggest gripes by fans, players and coaches throughout the season has been the inconsistency of officiating.

Here are some of the reactions to Reese's "dirty" play.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

The Chicago Sky and Connecticut Sun are now tied with a 9-27 record. They are both eliminated from playoff contention along with the Dallas Wings, though they'll be battling for the No. 1 pick in this year's draft.

Angel Reese drops another double-double in Sky's loss

Angel Reese drops another double-double in Sky&#039;s loss. (Photo: IMAGN)
Angel Reese drops another double-double in Sky's loss. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Chicago Sky are losing a lot of games, but Angel Reese keeps racking up double-doubles. Reese finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's defeat at the hands of the Connecticut Sun. She went 5-for-10 from the field and only had two turnovers.

Ad

It was Reese's 45th career double-double, which ties Tina Charles' record for most double-doubles by a player in her first two seasons. She has a chance to break it due to Chicago having eight games left in the regular season.

Reese also tied A'ja Wilson and Alyssa Thomas for the double-double tally this season with 19. All three players have plenty of games left, though the Sky doesn't have a lot to play for since they have been eliminated from playoff contention.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications