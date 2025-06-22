"She needs to have Fever coach fired today" - WNBA fans riled as Caitlin Clark’s double-double gets overshadowed by Aces’ late surge to win game

Caitlin Clark led the Indiana Fever offense on Sunday against the Las Vegas Aces as she scored a double-double with 19-points, three-rebounds and 10-assists. However, her efforts were in vain as the Aces rallied to a 22-19 run in the third quarter and a 31-20 run in the fourth quarter to win the game, 89-81.

Fans expressed their disappointment at Indiana's loss in the comments on Fever's post on X.

One fan called out Fever's coach, Stephanie White, and urged Clark to get her fired.

"Clark needs to have the Fever coach fired today. Caitlin needs to have the rock in her hands during close games. Even the Bulls figured out how to play MJ into multiple rings. CC is being wasted," the fan commented.

Other fans followed suit and revealed their opinions in their comments.

"Something has to change…what we’re doing is not working…no way we’re worse then last year 🤦🏼‍♂️" another fan said.

"NOT AGAIN!!! I was struggling to stay awake, but I ended up falling asleep. I'm embarrassed that you lost yet again!!! Get a grip!!! 😡" another fan said.

"Coaching staff failing this team. Front office failed their task this offseason with coaches and players. They have CC in her head now. If this continues, they could cause serious harm to their marquee asset," another fan said.

While most fans expressed their disappointment in Fever's loss, others blamed Caitlin Clark for her poor showing.

"If CC is playing poorly, the team is off. I still think she holds that ball too much. Team is standing around while she plays pick and roll with Boston. That is not a winning formula," one fan said.

"Bad CC today, the stat sheets will show a double-double, but if you watch the game, it was horrible," another fan said.

Although Caitlin Clark ended the game with a double-double, her overall performance was off from what the fans expect from her. The Fever guard shot the ball 20 times from the field and made only seven while her attempts from downtown were even worse.

She went 1 of 10 from the 3-point line, which is an underwhelming stat from Clark, given that one of her signature abilities is her ability to shoot deep three-pointers.

Caitlin Clark takes responsibility for her team's 89-81 loss against the Aces

After suffering a disappointing loss on Sunday, Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston sat down for a post-game press conference where they answered the media's questions.

During one segment, Clark acknowledged her mistakes which ultimately led to a second consecutive Fever loss.

"We've kind of just shot ourselves in the leg consistently doing that," Clark said. "We turn the ball over. We foul a lot. Those are just easy points for them... I think that had 18 from our turnovers and that's mostly falls on me." (0:10)

Caitlin Clark is averaging 19.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game. Although her performance has been poor in her last two games, fans can expect her to break out of this slump and get back to breaking records.

