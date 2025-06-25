"She not quitting on the team": Fever fans react to Natasha Howard's cryptic post following DeWanna Bonner's reported desire to leave Indiana

Natasha Howard added fuel to the reports of Indiana Fever teammate DeWanna Bonner wanting out of the team. She shared a cryptic post on social media, which had fans buzzing.

Bonner, who signed with the Fever in the offseason, is reportedly no longer interested in playing for Indiana. She has missed the team's last four games, citing personal reasons.

Neither the team nor the two-time WNBA champion has categorically spoken on the matter, leading to further speculation.

On Tuesday, Natasha Howard, who, like DeWanna Bonner, joined the Fever in the offseason to add veteran presence and leadership, shared a cryptic post on her Instagram story using lyrics from rapper 42 Dugg's "We Not Done."

Trending

It read:

"We not done, still running through the bows. Who shot cuz? I think I know who did it. Who shot? Yeah, one of my n*****. We not done, yeah, we not done spinning. We not done, yeah, I bet' not catch you chilling."

Expand Tweet

It was not clear what Howard was referring to, but fans gave their varying takes on it, sharing their thoughts on X (formerly Twitter).

"She not quitting on the team," a fan said, expressing hope that all is still well in the team and that it is forging ahead.

Expand Tweet

"I have no idea what that means lol," a user admitted.

"As a 45 year old white man I can confidently say that I have no idea what this signifies," another one said.

"Thank you Natasha for proving me wrong. I thought you were next to leave. I am glad you're here and I'm wrong. I'm not done either. Well Done!" a fan praised the three-time WNBA champion.

"Despite her up and downs in games, Tash never stops fighting. She's always staying in the game," a user chimed in.

"Are her & DB beefin?" a comment wondered.

"Yeah she ain’t a quitter like DB. She gone be here for the whole season," a fan brought forth.

DeWanna Bonner has not played since June 10. In the four games she has missed since, the Fever (6-7) have gone 2-2.

DeWanna Bonner was excited to join Fever in the offseason

DeWanna Bonner reportedly wanting out of the Indiana Fever is a complete turnaround from what went down in the offseason. Previously, she had expressed her excitement to join the team and help it in its push for continued ascent.

After spending the previous five seasons with the Connecticut Sun, Bonner signed a one-year deal to play in Indiana, one of a host of veteran players that that team brought in.

DeWanna Bonner expressed her excitement about her new WNBA journey, saying:

"I’m extremely thankful to be joining an organization that’s on the rise and committed to growing the sport of women’s basketball. I’m looking forward to coming in, sharing my leadership and knowledge, and doing my part to help get this team get back to its championship pedigree.”

Indiana Fever v Atlanta Dream - Source: Getty

In the nine games that DeWanna Bonner has played for the Fever, she went for 7.1 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.6 apg and 1.2 spg in 22 mpg.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Murillo Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.



A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.



Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.



Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.



Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family. Know More