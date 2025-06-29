"She really needs to control her body language": Fans react as Paige Bueckers throws shade at Brittney Sykes with animated flop mimic

During the Dallas Wings vs. Washington Mystics game, Paige Bueckers threw shade at Brittney Sykes, drawing reactions from fans on social media. Amidst their tough season, Dallas faced the Mystics without some of their crucial players, including Bueckers, who sat out with a knee injury.

In a video posted on X/Twitter, Bueckers was complaining to the officials about Sykes allegedly flopping. She even mimicked the alleged flopping by the Mystics player, who stood just a few feet away from her. The animated mimicking drew laughter from the Wings' bench.

The viral video drew reactions from fans, and some WNBA fans slammed Paige Bueckers' bad body language.

"She really needs to control her body language."

FORTYFOUR_12oo @HUSKER_D00_1200 LINK She really needs to control her body language.

"Such horrible body language," another fan wrote.

SteveSherwood No kings No dictators. More Caitlin. @steve_sherwood LINK Such horrible body language.

A fan threw shade at Bueckers and indirectly called her a flopper, too.

"Meanwhile taking a vacation and not playing basketball is wild and a privilege not many players are granted 🙄. And one thing about a flopper they know each other."

 Whitney B.☜ @whitneybogard3 LINK Meanwhile taking a vacation and not playing basketball is wild and a privilege not many players are granted 🙄. And one thing about a flopper they know each other

Meanwhile, there were also some fans who took Bueckers' side for calling out Sykes.

"Sykes is in my top 3 floppers of the W. She not wrong."

Le @ChocFields4ever LINK Sykes is in my top 3 floppers of the W. She not wrong

The animated mimic from Paige Bueckers was similar to when, last season, DiJonai Carrington mimicked Caitlin Clark for allegedly flopping. Some fans hilariously commented that Carrington had an influence on Bueckers.

"Dijonai taught her well 😂."

Mia @miaonfilm LINK Dijonai taught her well 😂

A fan wrote that Bueckers, being officially out of the game, shouldn't have thrown shade at Sykes.

"Lmao if you are in street clothes don'teven talk about flopping."

Tee @Tee1655532 LINK Lmao if you are in street clothes don'teven talk about flopping

Paige Bueckers calls out "inhumane" pressure on Caitlin Clark amids shooting slump

The last few games had been a tough stretch for Caitlin Clark before she went out with a groin injury. After returning from a quad injury, the Indiana Fever star had two excellent games, putting on a stellar performance against defending champions New York Liberty.

Since then, she has vastly underperformed in her last three appearances. Despite the short, tough stretch, the conversation around the Fever star's struggles picked up. Now, Clark faces an unprecedented pressure to perform, which Paige Bueckers thought was unfair.

Dallas Wings reporter, Joey Mistretta, asked Bueckers about the expectations on Clark amid the shooting woes.

"She handles it with grace," Bueckers said. "The pressure that she's put on every single night to perform at the level that she does, it's inhumane, really, to expect people to be perfect and to not have off games or off nights. If she doesn't go 8-for-10 from three, people are questioning things. It's unfair to have to deal with that."

In her last three appearances, Clark made just 27.6% of her field goal attempts, which included Clark missing 22 of her last 23 shots from the 3-point line.

