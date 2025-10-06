"She's already unpopular": Anonymous source reveals Cathy Engelbert staring host of expensive WNBA problems in face with clock ticking

After Napheesa Collier's shocking revelation about her conversation with Cathy Engelbert, the WNBA Commissioner's tenure in the league could be under serious jeopardy. Engelbert has already lost the support of her players, and one of the league sources has revealed that she might also have to take the ultimate fall.

With less than a month left in the renewal of the CBA negotiations, the league is hard-pressed to strike a deal before the deadline ends. One of the league sources who is also a member of the CBA talks representing the WNBA, told ESPN that the league was already looking at finding Engelbert's replacement.

"She's already unpopular," the anonymous source said. "So let her be the bad guy in CBA negotiations, then replace her."

The WNBA has seen unprecedented growth under Cathy Engelbert in the last few years. However, the Commissioner has also lost support and trust from the players across the league, and the burning question has not just been money.

Players' constant complaints about poor officiating, fines for talking about bad officiating and of course the issue of low salaries have been zoomed in lately. According to one executive, Engelbert had lost the trust of players.

"You can get transparency overnight. But trust is not built overnight. And [Engelbert has] lost it. She can't get it back overnight," one senior executive said.

The league is in distress to get players on the same board in CBA negotiations before the deadline. According to one executive, if the league failed to do so, Napheesa Collier's Unrivaled league might be the ultimate beneficiary.

"The most important people in this entire ecosystem are the players," the executive said. "Lock them out if you want to, but all you're going to do is ensure that Unrivaled becomes the big person on campus as opposed to the W."

Cathy Engelbert refuses to step down amid loss of support from players

After Napheesa Collier revealed comments from Cathy Engelbert, the WNBA Commissioner had very little support left in the league, particularly from the players. Under heavy pressure, there are speculations about her stepping down from the position. However, Engelbert clarified that she had no plans as such.

"I've never been a quitter," she said. "Never shied away from tough situations."

According to the latest reports, Engelbert had invited Collier for the meeting, but the WNBA vice-president refused the invite. Collier was reportedly open to meeting with the WNBA Commissioner. However, the Minnesota Lynx star changed her mind after Cathy Engelbert denied making any of the comments that Collier revealed in her exit interview.

