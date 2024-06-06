Angel Reese raised some eyebrows when she acknowledged she was embracing the villain role in the WNBA. The Chicago Sky rookie had a clear message about her potential impact on the league, saying that she's aiming to leave a mark on the competition, even if that means acting like the bad guy.

When asked why Angel Reese was "assigned the villain role" while Caitlin Clark is seen in a different light on FS1's SPEAK on Wednesday, Joy Taylor said:

"Because she's a Black woman in the white woman's face who everyone is falling in love with," Taylor said (Timestamp: 22:45.) "We've already all agreed, if this was another white girl doing it to her, then no one cares.

"You know how we know we don't care? 'Cause Caitlin was doing that all over the court and that didn't stop anybody in their tracks or clutch their pearls. She did that because Caitlin was doing that (taunting people with the 'you can't see me' gesture)."

Taylor said that Caitlin Clark is a trash talker as well.

"We know Caitlin talks trash," Taylor said. "We can pull up hours of video of her talking trash. We can pull up videos of her shoving opponents. We can pull up videos about this. Caitlin is a dog also. She's a competitor. She does all the same things. No, she's not doing the Chennedy Carter thing, of course."

Taylor also touched on this week's controversy about the lack of attention media companies have given the WNBA in prior years, saying that viewers tune into "what's interesting," rather than somebody being the best at something.

LeSean McCoy says Angel Reese 'searched for that attention'

After Joy Taylor said that Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark needed each other to get better and get more exposure, starting with their college days, with Reese at LSU and Clark at Iowa, former NFL running back LeSean McCoy said that Reese rode on Clark's fame and wanted to get some of her attention.

"I think she really searched for that attention," McCoy said. "She was seeking for it — when I watch these girls play and I feel like myself and everybody else is really watching women play now, they want to see Caitlin play basketball."

Ever since their college days, Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark have been mentioned in the same breath for better or worse. Their careers will cross paths many times in the future, and their rivalry may help women's basketball grow.