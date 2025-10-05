  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • "She's Colts opp that's why didn't put the jersey on": Fans erupt as Caitlin Clark refuses Indianapolis blue and white during first game visit

"She's Colts opp that's why didn't put the jersey on": Fans erupt as Caitlin Clark refuses Indianapolis blue and white during first game visit

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Oct 05, 2025 21:32 GMT
Las Vegas Raiders v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Fans reacted to Caitlin Clark refusing to rock Colts jersey [Picture Credit: Getty]

The Indiana Fever, even without Caitlin Clark, exceeded the expectations of the fans this season. For their offseason, the Fever made their first trip to Lucas Oil Stadium to support the Indianapolis Colts. However, it was Clark's refusal to rock the Colts jersey that had fans talking on social media.

Ad

A video featured Clark and her teammates, Aari McDonald and Makayla Timpson, along with her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, receiving their jerseys from the Colts. While everyone donned the jersey, Clark kept the jersey in her hand.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The fans couldn't help but notice Caitlin Clark's action. Reacting to the video, one of the fans said that the Fever star considered herself the Colts' opponent.

"She's Colts opp that's why didn't put the jersey lol."
Ad

Clark has publicly said that she supported the Kansas City Chiefs. One of the fans was curious about her support when the Colts and the Chiefs faced each other.

"What team she will support in November 23 colts v chief.?? @CaitlinClark22."
Ad
"Caitlin is not putting in the Colts jersey. Chiefs all the way."
Ad

A fan noticed Clark's loyalty towards the Chiefs.

"Notice how Caitlin Clark will display the jersey, but will not wear it... She is a KC fan at heart."
Ad
"CC is a Chiefs fan. I love how she's not wearing the jersey 🤣."
Ad

A fan hilariously wrote that Caitlin Clark was waiting to get rid of the Colts jersey.

"She couldn't wait to get rid of that jersey 🤣."
Ad

A fan said that the Fever star had too much pride to put on the Colts jersey because of her loyalty.

"Caitlin too prideful to put the jersey on lol. A real Chiefs fan 🤣💀."
Ad

Caitlin Clark and Fever draw massive cheer from Colts fans

The Indiana Fever have every reason to be proud of themselves after this season. Even though they lost to the Aces in the semifinal, their fighting spirit deserved much respect from fans, and they were treated accordingly at the Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

A video of Clark with her boyfriend and her teammates sitting in the VIP suite surfaced on the internet. After they were announced to the fans, the stadium erupted with a loud cheer for the players. Natasha Howard had also joined them in the VIP area.

Ad
Ad

The support has been mutual between both teams. While the Fever faced the Las Vegas Aces in the semifinal, the Colts players rocked the Indiana Fever jersey before their game last month.

Caitlin Clark is currently recovering from a groin injury. She is set to participate in the Team USA training camp for the FIBA World Cup.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Nandjee Ranjan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications