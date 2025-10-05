"She's Colts opp that's why didn't put the jersey on": Fans erupt as Caitlin Clark refuses Indianapolis blue and white during first game visit

The Indiana Fever, even without Caitlin Clark, exceeded the expectations of the fans this season. For their offseason, the Fever made their first trip to Lucas Oil Stadium to support the Indianapolis Colts. However, it was Clark's refusal to rock the Colts jersey that had fans talking on social media.A video featured Clark and her teammates, Aari McDonald and Makayla Timpson, along with her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, receiving their jerseys from the Colts. While everyone donned the jersey, Clark kept the jersey in her hand.The fans couldn't help but notice Caitlin Clark's action. Reacting to the video, one of the fans said that the Fever star considered herself the Colts' opponent.&quot;She's Colts opp that's why didn't put the jersey lol.&quot;Smart Punk @onlymessihasmorLINK@Colts @IndianaFever @WNBA @CaitlinClark22 @NFL She's Colts opp that's why didn't put the jersey lolClark has publicly said that she supported the Kansas City Chiefs. One of the fans was curious about her support when the Colts and the Chiefs faced each other.&quot;What team she will support in November 23 colts v chief.?? @CaitlinClark22.&quot;Lucy @Lucy17763471265LINK@caitlinclarksty What team she will support in November 23 colts v chief.?? @CaitlinClark22&quot;Caitlin is not putting in the Colts jersey. Chiefs all the way.&quot;CCFC-off season @sohali2012LINKCaitlin is not putting in the Colts jersey. Chiefs all the way.A fan noticed Clark's loyalty towards the Chiefs.&quot;Notice how Caitlin Clark will display the jersey, but will not wear it... She is a KC fan at heart.&quot;Christopher Michael Jones @bluepoet3LINK@ericaf455 Notice how Caitlin Clark will display the jersey, but will not wear it... She is a KC fan at heart.&quot;CC is a Chiefs fan. I love how she's not wearing the jersey 🤣.&quot;smiley14 @smiley111411LINK@CLRKSOURCE CC is a Chiefs fan. I love how she’s not wearing the jersey 🤣A fan hilariously wrote that Caitlin Clark was waiting to get rid of the Colts jersey.&quot;She couldn't wait to get rid of that jersey 🤣.&quot;JCX @JCXLINK@nosyone4 She couldn’t wait to get rid of that jersey 🤣A fan said that the Fever star had too much pride to put on the Colts jersey because of her loyalty.&quot;Caitlin too prideful to put the jersey on lol. A real Chiefs fan 🤣💀.&quot;The Real LG /// TEXAS GAL💯 @Lisac55458405CLINKCaitlin too prideful to put the jersey on lol. A real chiefs fan 🤣💀Caitlin Clark and Fever draw massive cheer from Colts fansThe Indiana Fever have every reason to be proud of themselves after this season. Even though they lost to the Aces in the semifinal, their fighting spirit deserved much respect from fans, and they were treated accordingly at the Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.A video of Clark with her boyfriend and her teammates sitting in the VIP suite surfaced on the internet. After they were announced to the fans, the stadium erupted with a loud cheer for the players. Natasha Howard had also joined them in the VIP area.The support has been mutual between both teams. While the Fever faced the Las Vegas Aces in the semifinal, the Colts players rocked the Indiana Fever jersey before their game last month.Caitlin Clark is currently recovering from a groin injury. She is set to participate in the Team USA training camp for the FIBA World Cup.