She's getting annoying": WNBA fans flame Caitlin Clark for getting in cameraman's face after nearly getting hit

It appears that WNBA fans were not happy with Caitlin Clark's recent reaction towards the cameraman. During the Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics game on Sunday, a video of Clark getting in the face of a cameraman after nearly getting hit by his camera surfaced on the internet.During a timeout, Clark stood on the sideline when a cameraman suddenly stood up and moved past the Fever star. From what it appeared, his camera came close to Clark's face, and she later checked him. While the cameraman appeared to apologize to the Fever star, she still seemed upset. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWNBA fans were not happy with Clark's reaction, leading to several fans alleging that she has become 'annoying' lately. Reacting to the video, a fan alleged that the Fever star needed to humble herself.&quot;THIS GIRL IS GETTING OUT OF CONTROL 😢SHE NEEDS TO HUMBLE HERSELF BEFORE SOMEONE DOES IT FOR HER 🤷🏽‍♀️.&quot;A fan said that it was Clark's fault because the cameraman was just doing her job.&quot;He doing his job, your ass the one in the way! I know you probably frustrated because you wanna play but better take a chill pill on all that.&quot;An upset fan wrote that Clark should not be on the court if she was injured.&quot;Not gon lie she started to piss me idc now! She be ready to get buck wit everyone and she been injured since mid July. Get ya ass out the way if ur not hooping, the fever already hired assistant coaches!&quot;&quot;Big Karen vibes. Not in love with it. Been happening too much.&quot;Comments on the post&quot;Wasn't even worth the time. Not even close. She's getting annoying.&quot;A fan blatantly said that Caitlin Clark overreacted in the incident.&quot;She went too far, and it's not that deep she made it seem like he smacked the shii out of her with camera plus it didn't even touch her which diabolical asl for her to act like that.&quot;A fan didn't hold back, saying that the WNBA star had anger issues.&quot;Yeah she got anger problems need to redirect her character defects.&quot;Comments on the postMichael Jordan's former teammate brutally slams Caitlin Clark fansSince her rookie season, Caitlin Clark has been consistent in her message that her name should not be used to propagate any kind of racism. However, has it entirely stopped? Definitely not. Now that she is out for the season, Michael Jordan's former teammate Etan Thomas gave his honest assessment of the large fanbase.Thomas wrote in his piece that Clark's fanbase used her as a political symbol and never cared about her health.“The mob (Clark’s fans) that has turned her into a political totem does not care about her health or her wishes,&quot; Thomas wrote. &quot;Clark has asked repeatedly not to be used to promote racism, grievance and white-supremacist narratives.&quot;To her most toxic followers, she is not a player but a symbol: the 'great white hope,’ the damsel under attack from jealous Black opponents. With her sidelined, those narratives lose their fuel,” he added.Thomas has been consistent in his criticism of people who have used Clark's name to propagate racism.