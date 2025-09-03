Sophie Cunningham boasts a skill set that is highly coveted by teams in today’s game. Her ability to take on tough defensive assignments while posing a threat from the perimeter on a nightly basis has made her one of the best 3-and-D players in the WNBA.During her stint with the Indiana Fever this season, Cunningham was often tasked with guarding the opposing team’s best player. While she performed tremendously more often than not, there is one player who gave her nightmares on the defensive end.Speaking on her &quot;Show Me Something&quot; podcast, Cunningham was asked which player is the toughest to guard in the league. The former Phoenix Mercury guard named reigning Finals MVP and New York Liberty star Jonquel Jones, who is on a two-year, $385,000 contract.&quot;When I think of people of who I just feel hopeless against, I would have to say Jonquel Jones from New York,&quot; Cunningham said. &quot;She is just so strong and tall... I just get put into that position of like a small forward to be maybe sometimes guard her and it's just never good.&quot;Jonquel Jones is a tough defensive assignment even for the best defenders in the league. Her 6-foot-6 frame, coupled with her decisive footwork, often requires more than one defender to keep her from excelling inside the paint and in the post.This season, she is averaging 14.4 points on 50.2% shooting from the floor, including 44.1% from beyond the arc, along with 8.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks.Sophie Cunningham’s injury leaves Fever’s playoff chances uncertainThe Indiana Fever played stupendous basketball after the All-Star break, even with their superstar point guard Caitlin Clark sidelined. Sophie Cunningham was promoted to the starting lineup and she made a huge difference as the Fever slowly climbed the league standings.Just when it looked like Indiana would clinch a playoff spot, a series of injuries, including a season-ending one to Cunningham, put their postseason hopes in jeopardy. The Fever are currently in eighth place with three games remaining. They will need to win at least two of those games to ensure their destiny isn’t decided by other teams.