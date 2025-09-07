  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Minnesota Lynx
  • "She's who y'all think Caitlin Clark is" - WNBA fans go wild as Maya Moore mirrors Michael Jordan's iconic image by flexing her 12 championship rings

"She's who y'all think Caitlin Clark is" - WNBA fans go wild as Maya Moore mirrors Michael Jordan's iconic image by flexing her 12 championship rings

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Sep 07, 2025 02:41 GMT
Maya Moore was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2025. (Photo: GETTY)
Maya Moore was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2025. (Photo: GETTY)

WNBA legend Maya Moore was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday as part of the Class of 2025. To celebrate the honor, Moore recreated Michael Jordan's iconic image to flex her 12 championship rings, which prompted reactions from online.

Ad

In an Instagram post, Jordan Brand shared a video of Moore putting on her 12 rings and then posing like MJ to show it all off. The former Minnesota Lynx star is often considered one of the greatest players in history despite having a short career.

Some of the visible rings on her fingers include four WNBA championships with the Lynx, two with the UConn Huskies and four with Team USA. Moore won two Olympic gold medals and two FIBA World Championships.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

It's unclear what the other two rings are, but she won two EuroLeague championships during her career. She won her first in 2012 with Ros Casares Valencia in Spain and her second in 2018 with UMMC Ekaterinburg in Russia.

Ad

WNBA fans reacted to Maya Moore's championship flex online, with one fan even mentioning Caitlin Clark, who grew up idolizing the Minnesota Lynx legend. Clark has a tough task of matching Moore's legacy since she accomplished a lot despite playing just eight seasons in the WNBA.

Here are some of the best comments.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

At the age of 29, Maya Moore stepped away from the WNBA to focus on social justice reform. She officially confirmed her retirement in 2023, four years after her final game. She was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame alongside other greats, including Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard and Sylvia Fowles.

Caitlin Clark was a huge Maya Moore fan growing up

Caitlin Clark was a huge Maya Moore fan growing up. (Photo: IMAGN)
Caitlin Clark was a huge Maya Moore fan growing up. (Photo: IMAGN)

Since the closest WNBA team in Iowa was the Minnesota Lynx, Caitlin Clark grew up cheering for the team. Her family would drive for four hours to watch the Lynx and her favorite player growing up was Maya Moore.

Ad

Speaking to the IndyStar last year, Clark shared how a short interaction, a hug, from Moore inspired her to chase her dreams of becoming a pro.

"I just ran up to her and I gave her a hug," Clark said. "There's no documentation of that moment, but obviously, in my brain, that was one of the most pivotal moments probably in my entire basketball career. Obviously, as a young girl, loving sports, that meant the world to me."

Moore surprised Clark during her final season at Iowa, giving her a longer and more memorable hug.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

Chicago Bulls Fan? Check out the latest Chicago Bulls depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications