WNBA legend Maya Moore was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday as part of the Class of 2025. To celebrate the honor, Moore recreated Michael Jordan's iconic image to flex her 12 championship rings, which prompted reactions from online. In an Instagram post, Jordan Brand shared a video of Moore putting on her 12 rings and then posing like MJ to show it all off. The former Minnesota Lynx star is often considered one of the greatest players in history despite having a short career. Some of the visible rings on her fingers include four WNBA championships with the Lynx, two with the UConn Huskies and four with Team USA. Moore won two Olympic gold medals and two FIBA World Championships. It's unclear what the other two rings are, but she won two EuroLeague championships during her career. She won her first in 2012 with Ros Casares Valencia in Spain and her second in 2018 with UMMC Ekaterinburg in Russia. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWNBA fans reacted to Maya Moore's championship flex online, with one fan even mentioning Caitlin Clark, who grew up idolizing the Minnesota Lynx legend. Clark has a tough task of matching Moore's legacy since she accomplished a lot despite playing just eight seasons in the WNBA. Here are some of the best comments. K0zmic @k0zmic_LINKShe's who y'all think Caitlin Clark is.mewtwo @mewtwobetsLINKWhat's crazy is, she probably could've won a couple more after retiring from the WNBA early.*️⃣7️⃣🏁 @5192RichieLINKBig Goat not the little one.Goatzb🧪Building Alkanes ⥀🇭🇹🔮Alkamon Trainer @1804ogLINKGod bless her. She deserves her flowers.Alessandra Mercedes @ssandramercedesLINKMaya Moore was such an elite Athlete! I miss her on the court.K*KI 🗡️ @avspkiLINKCC WHO?At the age of 29, Maya Moore stepped away from the WNBA to focus on social justice reform. She officially confirmed her retirement in 2023, four years after her final game. She was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame alongside other greats, including Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard and Sylvia Fowles. Caitlin Clark was a huge Maya Moore fan growing upCaitlin Clark was a huge Maya Moore fan growing up. (Photo: IMAGN)Since the closest WNBA team in Iowa was the Minnesota Lynx, Caitlin Clark grew up cheering for the team. Her family would drive for four hours to watch the Lynx and her favorite player growing up was Maya Moore.Speaking to the IndyStar last year, Clark shared how a short interaction, a hug, from Moore inspired her to chase her dreams of becoming a pro. &quot;I just ran up to her and I gave her a hug,&quot; Clark said. &quot;There's no documentation of that moment, but obviously, in my brain, that was one of the most pivotal moments probably in my entire basketball career. Obviously, as a young girl, loving sports, that meant the world to me.&quot;Moore surprised Clark during her final season at Iowa, giving her a longer and more memorable hug.