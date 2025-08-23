"She stealing MVP away from Napheesa Collier injured" - WNBA fans amped over A'ja Wilson's 36-pt outburst vs Mystics fueling her MVP buzz

WNBA fans online reacted to A'ja Wilson's dominant performance against the Washington Mystics on Saturday. The three-time MVP recorded her 19th double-double of the season and helped the Las Vegas Aces extend their winning streak to 10 games.Wilson scored a game-high 36 points in just 33 minutes. However, her impact was not limited to the offensive end. The two-time WNBA champion also had 13 rebounds, two blocks and two steals in her defensive clinic.Reacting to the post, a fan declared the Aces star as the current best.&quot;The best player in the world 😭, the fan wrote.Soleil ACE♠️♥️ @soleilha73LINK@WomensHoops_USA The best player in the world 😭Another fan was hyped up, with Wilson showing a sustained domination season after season.&quot;She's not just dominating, she's redefining what excellence looks like in the WNBA. That stat line is MVP material,&quot; the fan commented.Safwan 🌪️ @shortonesafwanLINK@TheDunkCentral @realapp_ She's not just dominating, she's redefining what excellence looks like in the WNBA. That stat line is MVP material.A fan opined that Wilson was slowly taking over the MVP conversation away from Napheesa Collier, who is out with an ankle injury.&quot;she killin.. she stealing mvp away from phee injured ah,&quot; they wrote.sportsbetnchill @sportsbetnchillLINK@trendyhoopstars she killin.. she stealing mvp away from phee injured ahA fan brought up the Aces' 10-game winning streak to support her MVP case, writing:&quot;If that's not an MVP I don't know what is... not to mention the 10 game win streak.&quot;OverTheEdge @OverEdgeNetworkLINK@trendyhoopstars If that's not an MVP I don't know what is... not to mention the 10 game win streakA fan said A'ja Wilson had already taken away the MVP trophy from Napheesa Collier.&quot;Love you Napheesa girl but Aja snatched that MVP,&quot; they wrote.Blake🏀 @HiddenHoopsMixLINK@TheDunkCentral Love you Napheesa girl but Aja snatched that MVPAnother fan showered big praise on A'ja Wilson's commitment to the game as she gave her everything on the basketball court.&quot;Injured and all, she gives it her best every time she steps on the court,&quot; the fan wrote.Boma @QueenBoma96LINK@WomensHoops_USA @Niyaboo4L Injured and all, she gives it her best every time she steps on the courtHowever, a fan opined that Wilson's struggles early in the season would prevent her from getting the MVP trophy against Collier's consistency.&quot;She's been playing well, but those team struggles earlier in the season will prevent her from winning MVP,&quot; the fan said.Life is Good @HBCU__LINK@trendyhoopstars She’s been playing well, but those team struggles earlier in the season will prevent her from winning MVP.Can A'ja Wilson win MVP over Napheesa Collier?A'ja Wilson is closing in on Napheesa Collier in the MVP race, having taken her team out of one of the worst stretches. The recent performance from the Aces star and how she has carried her team definitely makes the MVP case more interesting.In her last 10 games, Wilson has averaged 27.0 points and 13.1 rebounds per game. Moreover, some of those 10 straight wins came against top teams in the league, including the New York Liberty, Phoenix Mercury and the Atlanta Dream.However, Napheesa Collier will have a chance to revive her chances when she returns to the court. While one side of the narrative could argue that the Lynx are winning with Collier, the other side highlights that she is the best player on the best team in the league.