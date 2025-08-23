"She stealing MVP away from Napheesa Collier injured" - WNBA fans amped over A'ja Wilson's 36-pt outburst vs Mystics fueling her MVP buzz

  • home icon
By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 23, 2025 23:28 GMT
Las Vegas Aces v Minnesota Lynx - Source: Getty
WNBA fans reacted to A'ja Wilson's 36-pt outburst vs Mystics fueling her MVP buzz [Picture Credit: Getty]

WNBA fans online reacted to A'ja Wilson's dominant performance against the Washington Mystics on Saturday. The three-time MVP recorded her 19th double-double of the season and helped the Las Vegas Aces extend their winning streak to 10 games.

Wilson scored a game-high 36 points in just 33 minutes. However, her impact was not limited to the offensive end. The two-time WNBA champion also had 13 rebounds, two blocks and two steals in her defensive clinic.

Reacting to the post, a fan declared the Aces star as the current best.

"The best player in the world 😭, the fan wrote.
Another fan was hyped up, with Wilson showing a sustained domination season after season.

"She's not just dominating, she's redefining what excellence looks like in the WNBA. That stat line is MVP material," the fan commented.
A fan opined that Wilson was slowly taking over the MVP conversation away from Napheesa Collier, who is out with an ankle injury.

"she killin.. she stealing mvp away from phee injured ah," they wrote.
A fan brought up the Aces' 10-game winning streak to support her MVP case, writing:

"If that's not an MVP I don't know what is... not to mention the 10 game win streak."
A fan said A'ja Wilson had already taken away the MVP trophy from Napheesa Collier.

"Love you Napheesa girl but Aja snatched that MVP," they wrote.
Another fan showered big praise on A'ja Wilson's commitment to the game as she gave her everything on the basketball court.

"Injured and all, she gives it her best every time she steps on the court," the fan wrote.
However, a fan opined that Wilson's struggles early in the season would prevent her from getting the MVP trophy against Collier's consistency.

"She's been playing well, but those team struggles earlier in the season will prevent her from winning MVP," the fan said.
Can A'ja Wilson win MVP over Napheesa Collier?

A'ja Wilson is closing in on Napheesa Collier in the MVP race, having taken her team out of one of the worst stretches. The recent performance from the Aces star and how she has carried her team definitely makes the MVP case more interesting.

In her last 10 games, Wilson has averaged 27.0 points and 13.1 rebounds per game. Moreover, some of those 10 straight wins came against top teams in the league, including the New York Liberty, Phoenix Mercury and the Atlanta Dream.

However, Napheesa Collier will have a chance to revive her chances when she returns to the court. While one side of the narrative could argue that the Lynx are winning with Collier, the other side highlights that she is the best player on the best team in the league.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Edited by Parag Jain
