"She will be unstoppable" - WNBA podcaster shares honest thoughts on Angel Reese's post prowess amid Unrivaled surge

Angel Reese has been hitting her stride in the 3-on-3 Unrivaled Basketball League with Rose Basketball Club. It is something a WNBA podcaster took notice of and said bodes well for the rising WNBA star.

In the latest episode of her Courtside Club show, Rachel Annamarie DeMita touched on the improved shot making in the post of the Chicago Sky forward based on her huge double-double performance against Lunar Owls Basketball Club, where she finished with 22 points, on 10-of-19 shooting, and 21 rebounds in their 72-63 win.

DeMita highlighted how Reese has improved on her footwork, allowing her to score better while continuing to be a force in rebounds.

The podcaster believes that if the All-Star forward gets sustain the form she is showing at Unrivaled, Reese is going to be a handful come the next WNBA season.

DeMIta said:

"If she finds a way to get a full cohesive bag of post moves and is able to finish effectively on the court, she will be unstoppable in the post."

Check out what she had to say in the video below, beginning at 5:34:

Angel Reese plays for Rose BC in the newly formed Unrivaled league, playing alongside fellow WNBA stars Brittney Sykes, Azura Steven, Kahleah Copper, Lexie Hull and Chelsea Gray.

In the 10 games she has played to date, she has averaged 13.2 points, 11.7 rebounds and two assists in 14 minutes per game.

Rose currently sits in second place in the standings of the six-team field with a 6-4 record.

Angel Reese encouraged by continued improvement at Unrivaled

Chicago Sky All-Star forward Angel Reese made the decision to join the newly formed Unrivaled Basketball League to shore up her game further. She said it has been paying dividends and is encouraged by the improvements she has seen.

She spoke about it following her 20-20 history-making performance on Feb. 21 in Rose BC's Unrivaled game against Lunar Owls BC.

Reese pointed out that the work she has put in has been bearing results but highlighted that she is not about done, saying (via ESPN):

"Being able to see my growth, I put in the work and a lot of people don't see what I put in. It's great to see results out there. But obviously, I'm not done yet."

She went on to say that the support she has been getting from her teammates, particularly veteran guard Chelsea Gray, has been a huge boost to her confidence and provided added motivation for her to keep pushing, adding:

"If you talk to her (Gray), she'll say I've gotten way better at it. Bring able to have that kind of vet has been amazing. I love Chelsea and her energy."

Angel Reese had it eventful in her WNBA rookie season, going for averages of 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds for the Sky on her way to becoming an All-Star and finishing second in the Rookie of the Year voting.

