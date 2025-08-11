  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Dominique Malonga
  • "Should be starting for the foreseeable future" - WNBA fans impressed with Dominique Malonga after stellar double-double vs Sparks

"Should be starting for the foreseeable future" - WNBA fans impressed with Dominique Malonga after stellar double-double vs Sparks

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Aug 11, 2025 03:21 GMT
NBA fans impressed with Dominique Malonga after stellar double-double vs Sparks. (Photo: GETTY)
NBA fans impressed with Dominique Malonga after stellar double-double vs Sparks. (Photo: GETTY)

Seattle Storm rookie Dominique Malonga continued to impress WNBA fans with another stellar performance Sunday against the Los Angeles Sparks. Malonga registered her second consecutive double-double, putting the league on notice with her potential.

Ad

Malonga finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds off the bench, but the Storm fell short 94-91. The rookie from France went 9-for-12 from the field, including one 3-pointer. Her only blemish came when she fouled out on the final play, allowing Dearica Hamby to score an and-one that gave the Sparks the win.

Nevertheless, it was another impressive outing for the second pick of the 2025 WNBA draft. She had 22 points and 12 rebounds in Seattle’s 90-86 loss to the Las Vegas Aces on Friday. She also fouled out in that game, but her back-to-back performances off the bench have been hard to ignore.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

WNBA fans have been impressed with Dominique Malonga’s growth after a rough start to her rookie campaign. While she still needs to avoid foul trouble, her potential has Seattle Storm fans excited.

Here are some of the best comments.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Malonga has made strides this season, with the Seattle Storm preaching patience on their 19-year-old rookie. There would be growing pains for her, but she has been comfortable since the All-Star break.

Dominique Malonga makes history despite Seattle Storm's loss to LA Sparks

Dominique Malonga makes history despite Seattle Storm&#039;s loss to LA Sparks. (Photo: IMAGN)
Dominique Malonga makes history despite Seattle Storm's loss to LA Sparks. (Photo: IMAGN)

Even though the Seattle Storm suffered their fifth straight loss on Sunday, Dominique Malonga showed why the franchise’s future is bright with her in the lineup. She made the record books with her second straight double-double.

Ad

The French star became the first teenager to record consecutive 20-point games in the WNBA. She is also the first rookie in Storm history to notch back-to-back double-doubles and the 10th rookie to do so in league history.

Malonga also became the first WNBA player ever to record a 20-point double-double off the bench. She could break more records if she earns more minutes or a starting role over Ezi Magbegor.

The only downside to starting her, however, is that she could be even more prone to foul trouble, which might limit her production.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications