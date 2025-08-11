"Should be starting for the foreseeable future" - WNBA fans impressed with Dominique Malonga after stellar double-double vs Sparks

Seattle Storm rookie Dominique Malonga continued to impress WNBA fans with another stellar performance Sunday against the Los Angeles Sparks. Malonga registered her second consecutive double-double, putting the league on notice with her potential.Malonga finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds off the bench, but the Storm fell short 94-91. The rookie from France went 9-for-12 from the field, including one 3-pointer. Her only blemish came when she fouled out on the final play, allowing Dearica Hamby to score an and-one that gave the Sparks the win.Nevertheless, it was another impressive outing for the second pick of the 2025 WNBA draft. She had 22 points and 12 rebounds in Seattle’s 90-86 loss to the Las Vegas Aces on Friday. She also fouled out in that game, but her back-to-back performances off the bench have been hard to ignore.WNBA fans have been impressed with Dominique Malonga’s growth after a rough start to her rookie campaign. While she still needs to avoid foul trouble, her potential has Seattle Storm fans excited.Here are some of the best comments.🦇 @lil_nelson11LINKDominique malonga should be starting for the foreseeable future idc if she fouled .. she will learn.Pb @PranavBhar63910LINKThis is what happens when she plays more than 10 minutes!Kaujuan that boy kinda funny 😂 @KaujuanRLINKOh she 'bout to be scaryTicket Tony @AllFlipsLINKNneka not getting those 18 points is she? Malonga is taking over the team.marineford explorer @vinsmock4536934LINKMy rook going crazy oh my god. Too bad we’re a**.Jaime Lardis @JaimeLardisLINKDominique Malonga is a baller. 💫 She will be an All-Star next year. Book it 📗Malonga has made strides this season, with the Seattle Storm preaching patience on their 19-year-old rookie. There would be growing pains for her, but she has been comfortable since the All-Star break.Dominique Malonga makes history despite Seattle Storm's loss to LA SparksDominique Malonga makes history despite Seattle Storm's loss to LA Sparks. (Photo: IMAGN)Even though the Seattle Storm suffered their fifth straight loss on Sunday, Dominique Malonga showed why the franchise’s future is bright with her in the lineup. She made the record books with her second straight double-double.The French star became the first teenager to record consecutive 20-point games in the WNBA. She is also the first rookie in Storm history to notch back-to-back double-doubles and the 10th rookie to do so in league history.Malonga also became the first WNBA player ever to record a 20-point double-double off the bench. She could break more records if she earns more minutes or a starting role over Ezi Magbegor.The only downside to starting her, however, is that she could be even more prone to foul trouble, which might limit her production.