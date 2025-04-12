Shyanne Sellers receives two-word shoutout from her sisters ahead of WNBA draft

Maryland's Shyanne Sellers has been officially invited to the WNBA 2025 draft on Monday, April 14. The Maryland senior, who had a stellar senior season, led her team in the Big Ten Conference. She also led her team to a first-ever NCAA Sweet 16 appearance this year.

After the big announcement for Sellers, her elder sisters, Sydney Sellers and Ayarra Sellers, took to their social media to send a shoutout to their sister ahead of her big night in New York City.

The oldest Sellers sister, Sydney, reposted the post from @wnba on her Instagram story. She captioned the post with two hype-up words.

"let's go @shyanne.seller," Sydney wrote.

[Credit: IG/@sydneysymonee]

Syarra Sellers also congratulated her younger sister. She reposted the WNBA draft update post by Maryland women's basketball team on her IG story and also captioned it with a two-word hype message.

"Game time," she wrote.

[Credit: IG/@syarrasellers]

Shyanne Sellers is one of the 15 players who were invited by the WNBA for the 2025 WNBA draft. She played four years with the Maryland Terrapins and averaged 14.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game in her senior season.

Sellers is also the first player in Maryland's history to have a total of 1,500 points, 500 rebounds and 500 assists in four seasons. According to Yahoo Sports, she was projected as the sixth pick, which is held by the Washington Mystics. Sellers could also be picked by the Golden State Valkyries as the fifth pick.

Shyanne Sellers brings Marina Mabrey's sister Dara Mabrey to tears after engagement announcement

Friday, April 11, was the greatest day in the life of Maryland's Shyanne Sellers. She was invited to the WNBA draft and got engaged to her longtime girlfriend and former teammate, Faith Masonius, on the same day.

Seller gave a FaceTime call to her close friend and Notre Dame player Dara Mabrey, the younger sister of WNBA star Marina Mabrey, to share the big engagement news. Overwhelmed with the news, Dara Mabrey broke into tears on the call.

She later posted the screenshot of the wholesome moment on her IG story.

"Unplanned cry at 3 am last night bc of @shyanne.sellers and @faithmasonius," Mabrey wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@daramabrey]

Dara Mabrey also posted a close-up picture of the engagement ring and wrote "plssssss" in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@daramabrey]

Faith Masonius also posted an update on her Instagram story. She posted a two-picture collage, with the photo at the top showing her displaying the engagement ring, while Sellers held her hand.

The main picture showed the newly engaged couple cutting a cake with the text "She said yes" on it.

"Forever kida love 🤍," Masonius wrote in the caption.

[Picture Credit: IG/@faithmasonius]

Faith Masonius and Shyanne Sellers started dating when they were teammates at Maryland. For her last year, Masonius transferred to Seton Hall University.

