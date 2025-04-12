  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • 2025 WNBA Draft
  • Shyanne Sellers receives two-word shoutout from her sisters ahead of WNBA draft

Shyanne Sellers receives two-word shoutout from her sisters ahead of WNBA draft

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Apr 12, 2025 17:35 GMT
NCAA Women
Maryland's Shyanne Sellers received shoutout from sisters ahead of WNBA Draft [Picture Credit: Getty]

Maryland's Shyanne Sellers has been officially invited to the WNBA 2025 draft on Monday, April 14. The Maryland senior, who had a stellar senior season, led her team in the Big Ten Conference. She also led her team to a first-ever NCAA Sweet 16 appearance this year.

Ad

After the big announcement for Sellers, her elder sisters, Sydney Sellers and Ayarra Sellers, took to their social media to send a shoutout to their sister ahead of her big night in New York City.

The oldest Sellers sister, Sydney, reposted the post from @wnba on her Instagram story. She captioned the post with two hype-up words.

"let's go @shyanne.seller," Sydney wrote.
[Credit: IG/@sydneysymonee]
[Credit: IG/@sydneysymonee]

Syarra Sellers also congratulated her younger sister. She reposted the WNBA draft update post by Maryland women's basketball team on her IG story and also captioned it with a two-word hype message.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Game time," she wrote.
[Credit: IG/@syarrasellers]
[Credit: IG/@syarrasellers]

Shyanne Sellers is one of the 15 players who were invited by the WNBA for the 2025 WNBA draft. She played four years with the Maryland Terrapins and averaged 14.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game in her senior season.

Ad

Sellers is also the first player in Maryland's history to have a total of 1,500 points, 500 rebounds and 500 assists in four seasons. According to Yahoo Sports, she was projected as the sixth pick, which is held by the Washington Mystics. Sellers could also be picked by the Golden State Valkyries as the fifth pick.

Shyanne Sellers brings Marina Mabrey's sister Dara Mabrey to tears after engagement announcement

Friday, April 11, was the greatest day in the life of Maryland's Shyanne Sellers. She was invited to the WNBA draft and got engaged to her longtime girlfriend and former teammate, Faith Masonius, on the same day.

Ad

Seller gave a FaceTime call to her close friend and Notre Dame player Dara Mabrey, the younger sister of WNBA star Marina Mabrey, to share the big engagement news. Overwhelmed with the news, Dara Mabrey broke into tears on the call.

She later posted the screenshot of the wholesome moment on her IG story.

"Unplanned cry at 3 am last night bc of @shyanne.sellers and @faithmasonius," Mabrey wrote in the caption.
Ad
[Credit: IG/@daramabrey]
[Credit: IG/@daramabrey]

Dara Mabrey also posted a close-up picture of the engagement ring and wrote "plssssss" in the caption.

Ad
[Credit: IG/@daramabrey]
[Credit: IG/@daramabrey]

Faith Masonius also posted an update on her Instagram story. She posted a two-picture collage, with the photo at the top showing her displaying the engagement ring, while Sellers held her hand.

Ad

The main picture showed the newly engaged couple cutting a cake with the text "She said yes" on it.

"Forever kida love 🤍," Masonius wrote in the caption.
[Picture Credit: IG/@faithmasonius]
[Picture Credit: IG/@faithmasonius]

Faith Masonius and Shyanne Sellers started dating when they were teammates at Maryland. For her last year, Masonius transferred to Seton Hall University.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Akshay Saraswat
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications