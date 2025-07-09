  • home icon
"So happy": Fever's $214,466 star reacts as DeWanna Bonner feels at "home" after leaving Indiana to play with Alyssa Thomas

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jul 09, 2025 11:30 GMT
"So happy": Fever's $214,466 star Natasha Howard reacts as DeWanna Bonner feels at "home" after leaving Indiana to play with Alyssa Thomas. (Image Source: Getty)

DeWanna Bonner officially signed with the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday and will now team up with her fiancee, Alyssa Thomas. Earlier this season, the veteran forward pushed for a departure from Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever, feeling she wasn’t a good fit with the Eastern Conference squad after just nine games.

Following the announcement, Bonner took to Instagram to celebrate the move. She expressed her excitement about returning "home" to Phoenix while also getting a chance to play with her partner Thomas again.

"Long story short. I’m Home," Bonner wrote.
DeWanna Bonner, like Natasha Howard, signed a one-year deal with the Indiana Fever in the offseason to join forces with Caitlin Clark. Now that Bonner has parted ways with the team and had her trade request fulfilled, Howard, who is on a one-year, $214,466 deal, shared her genuine thoughts, congratulating the two-time WNBA champion on getting what she wanted and starting a new chapter.

"Congratulations homie I’m so happy for you,"
(Image Credit: DeWanna Bonner/Instagram)

Bonner’s decision to leave the Fever sparked strong backlash from the Indiana fanbase. Many fans criticized her for walking away from the team, prompting Bonner to respond to the growing uproar. In an Instagram post, she addressed the criticism directly, firmly stating that she has never been a "quitter" at any point in her life.

Why did DeWanna Bonner want to play for Phoenix Mercury?

DeWanna Bonner addressed the media on Tuesday after officially signing with the Phoenix Mercury, expressing her excitement about returning to a place she considers home. The veteran forward was overwhelmed by the warm welcome from fans, so much so that she even texted Mercury President Vince Kozar a heartfelt “thank you.”

Bonner also spoke about reuniting with her partner, Alyssa Thomas, after the two previously played together for the Connecticut Sun through last season. While she admitted she’s “very happy” to be back on the court with Thomas, Bonner emphasized that at the end of the day, “it’s a job,” and it was business decision.

