"So happy for you" - Angel Reese and others react to Brittney Sykes heading to Seattle Storm in shocking trade for 3x WNBA champ

Angel Reese responded to the Seattle Storm acquiring Brittney Sykes from the Washington Mystics in a surprising trade on Tuesday. The Storm announced the major move on their social media account.The blockbuster deal involved the Mystics trading Sykes to the Storm in exchange for three-time WNBA champion and 2023 Sixth Player of the Year Alysha Clark, Zia Cooke, and Seattle's first-round pick in the 2026 WNBA draft. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Instagram post by the Storm had Angel Reese and other fans reacting to the post. The Chicago Sky star responded with a series of face-holding-back-tears emojis.&quot;so happy for you 🥹🥹🥹,&quot; she wrote.Others also reacted to the post, rallying behind the trade.&quot;This is about to be goooodd 🔥🔥🔥🔥,&quot; a fan wrote.Some even declared that the Seattle Storm would win the WNBA title this season.&quot;Championship coming to Seattle,&quot; the fan wrote.&quot;SEATTLE IS WINNINGGGG,&quot; another fan wrote.Angel Reese and others commented on the Seattle Storm's announcement post. (Credits: IG/Seattle Storm)Brittney Sykes was in her third year with the Washington Mystics. The 9-year veteran was undoubtedly the best player on the team. With Sykes joining the Storm, she now has a real chance to win her first title. The Mystics were having a decent season this year, holding the 9th seed with a 13-15 record. Sykes averaged 15.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.2 steals in 31 minutes across 25 games this season. She led the team in points, assists, and steals.Brittney Sykes' trade makes Seattle Storm the legitimate contendersThe Brittney Sykes trade might have significantly altered the power dynamic in the WNBA this season. One notable aspect of the trade is its timing. With Napheesa Collier out for at least two weeks and Breanna Stewart sidelined indefinitely, the Storm made the move when two of the top contenders' seasons are at risk. Sykes' addition could give them a substantial advantage. Additionally, what made the trade even more valuable for the Storm was what Brittney Sykes' addition signified. She is a four-time WNBA All-Defensive Team member and won the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year award in 2022. The Storm are already the second-best defensive team in the league. With Sykes added, they will be even more effective. Furthermore, Sykes was also having arguably the best season of her career. She will greatly enhance the depth of the Seattle Storm roster, which includes players like Skyler Diggins and Nneka Ogwumike. The only remaining question is how they will utilize Sykes in their offense.